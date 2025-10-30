Alibaba’s Qwen3-MAX AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, ADA by the End of 2025

Alibaba's ChatGPT competitor Qwen3-MAX AI predicts those that hold or buy Solana, XRP, or Cardano now will be their own Santa Claus.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Alibaba’s advanced Qwen3-MAX AI predicts that anyone holding Solana, XRP, and Cardano will be their own Santa Claus when Christmas rolls around.

Crypto’s traditional “Uptober” rally faded quickly after President Donald Trump introduced sweeping 100% tariffs on goods imported from China barely a week in.

Yet optimism has returned following the recent U.S. launch of Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera ETFs, along with growing speculation that the Fed’s announcement of another 25 basis point interest rate cut yesterday.

These developments indicate strong altcoin performance will characterise the next bull run . Qwen3-MAX forecasts SOL, XRP and Cardano will lead.

Solana (SOL): Qwen3-MAX Predicts a Major Rally Following ETFs

Solana ($SOL) remains one of the most rapidly advancing smart contract blockchains, currently valued at over $105 billion with around $12 billion in total value locked (TVL) in DeFi on chain.

Source: Qwen3-MAX

The green light for Bitwise and Grayscale’s spot Solana ETFs in the U.S. has ignited renewed excitement. Institutional inflows could mirror the significant surges seen after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs debuted.

Renowned for ultra-fast throughput, negligible fees, and widespread adoption in tokenization and stablecoin applications, Solana is increasingly viewed as a top-tier network for enterprises.

After reaching a high of $250 in January and a low of roughly $100 in April, SOL now trades near $186, down 34.5% from its all-time high (ATH) of $293 set mid January.

Having recently broken out of a bullish flag pattern, Qwen3-MAX anticipates Solana could climb as high as $800 to $1,200 by Christmas, a bold yet plausible target that will need help from crypto-friendly US legislation.

XRP ($XRP): Up to 400% Gains by Christmas, Says Qwen3-MAX

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) stands out in Qwen3-MAX’s models as another breakout contender, with projections pointing to a potential rise toward $8—$12 by year-end, potentially growing 372% above its current value of $2.65.

Source: Qwen3-MAX

Following its decisive courtroom victory over the SEC earlier this year, confidence in Ripple soared, driving XRP to a seven-year high of $3.65 in July. Over the past year, XRP has climbed 388%, outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum by a country mile.

Ripple’s introduction of its RLUSD stablecoin, coupled with CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s contacts with President Trump, has branded the company as one aligned with regulatory compliance, greatly enhancing diverse investor appeal.

XRP’s technical indicators show multiple bullish flag setups throughout 2025, pointing to the possibility of a major end of year breakout.

Should further catalysts like ETF approvals, strategic partnerships, or clear U.S. crypto regulations materialize, Qwen3-MAX projects that XRP could potentially reach the $12 mark.

Cardano ($ADA): Over 700% Upside Predicted for Q4

In decentralized finance, Cardano ($ADA) continues to strengthen its reputation as a rival to Ethereum, supported by a robust developer ecosystem building innovative dApps.

Source: Qwen3-MAX

Founded by Ethereum co-creator Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s hallmark is its peer-reviewed and academically rigorous design, emphasizing scalability, sustainability, and mathematical verification.

With a current market capitalization around $23 billion, Cardano remains among the top DeFi networks, but would need substantial growth to rival Solana and challenge Ethereum’s dominance.

Qwen3-MAX forecasts ADA could reach as high as $5 in November, a 709% increase from its current price of about $0.6181.

If risk-on sentiment builds through November, Qwen3-MAX AI projects ADA could climb to $3 by late 2025, potentially surpassing its 2021 all-time high of $3.09 should a broader bull run appear.

