Aave Rockets Past $300 as DeFi Borrowing Hits $17B—$1000 in Sight?

Aave ($AAVE) shattered the $300 barrier like a rocket breaking orbit, increasing by 20% as DeFi borrowing volumes hit $17 billion. With Trump-linked loans and White House talks fueling momentum, traders now target $1,000—if bulls can sustain the charge.

The Ethereum lending protocol’s rally follows a soaring TVL ($26 billion) and institutional interest, including a $7.5 million USDT loan by a Trump-aligned DeFi venture. However, overbought indicators warn of a potential pullback before new highs are reached.

Source: CoinMarketCap

This upward move has propelled $AAVE back into the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, now valued at over $4.78 billion, surpassing the previously dominant Pi Coin.

The broader shift toward risk-on assets in the crypto market, driven by Bitcoin’s rally to $110,000 on Monday, has contributed to renewed interest in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens like $AAVE.

Trump-Linked DeFi Loan And Stani Kulechov’s White House Visit Add Fuel to Aave DeFi Hype

The price movement follows a recent high-profile meeting involving Aave’s founder, Stani Kulechov. On Monday, Kulechov visited the White House and met with Donald Trump’s Executive Director of the Council of Advisers on Digital Assets.

In a post on X, Kulechov shared a photo from the meeting, stating that they discussed ways to support DeFi innovation in the U.S. While the visit may have influenced market sentiment, its direct impact on Aave’s price remains speculative.

It was a pleasure to meet today @BoHines at the @WhiteHouse and discuss @aave and how to protect DeFi innovation in the U.S.



DeFi will win. pic.twitter.com/6WO8S71F2w — Stani.eth (@StaniKulechov) June 9, 2025

Institutional activity around Aave has also drawn attention. On June 10, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi venture with reported ties to Donald Trump, borrowed $7.5 million USDT using Aave’s platform.

The Ethereum Foundation has also embraced DeFi lending strategies to access stablecoins without liquidating major crypto holdings.

Commenting on this development on May 29, Kulechov noted, “The Ethereum Foundation is now borrowing GHO, a decentralized stablecoin backed by Aave.”

The Ethereum Foundation is now borrowing GHO, a decentralized stablecoin backed by Aave.



The EF is not only supplying ETH to Aave, but also borrowing from Aave. The full DeFi circle. pic.twitter.com/prJyHi5jsM — Stani.eth (@StaniKulechov) May 29, 2025

He added that the Foundation is not only supplying ETH to Aave but is also actively borrowing, calling it “the full DeFi circle.”

DeFi’s Not Dead: Aave Smashes $300 as Borrowing Hits $17B

Aave’s fundamentals continue to strengthen, with strong growth in its Total Value Locked (TVL) and lending activity.

Recent data from DeFiLlama shows Aave’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has surpassed $25 billion, reaching $26.16 billion.

Additionally, borrowing activity on the platform has hit a record high, with $17.08 billion in assets currently loaned out. These metrics suggest growing user participation in Aave’s lending and borrowing services.

Source: DeFiLlama

The increased network activity has coincided with rising optimism around $AAVE’s price potential.

Ethereum proponent AltcoinRambo recently described Aave as “a true altcoin with real technological strength” and speculated about future price appreciation, setting a long-term target of $1,000 per token. However, such price predictions remain speculative and should be considered with caution.

Yo surely this $AAVE monthly chart is one of the most bullish on the planet?



An actual altcoin with genuinely great technology, not too many of those around



$4B Marketcap

$25B TVL



Way way higher for @aave. $1K is the target pic.twitter.com/jgN37VzRX5 — Rambo (@AltcoinRambo) June 10, 2025

“$1,000 per $AAVE is the target,” he predicted.

Key Resistance Ahead: Can $AAVE Push Beyond $350?

The $AAVE/$USDT daily chart reveals a breakout from an ascending channel, a bullish pattern.

Yet caution may be warranted. With the RSI hovering at 71.53, the token sits in overbought territory, potentially priming the market for a short-term cooldown.

Source: TradingView

The next major resistance appears between $350.47 and $364.68—an area that has historically acted as a strong selling zone. If bullish momentum persists, technical analysis suggests an 18.3% upside potential toward this resistance range.

However, traders should note emerging bearish divergence on the RSI, where the indicator has formed lower highs while prices made higher highs. This discrepancy could indicate weakening upward momentum.

If the breakout fails, support lies around $250, which is both a psychological level and a previous demand zone.