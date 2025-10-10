BTC $117,722.87 -2.41%
ETH $4,095.62 -4.99%
SOL $209.73 -3.68%
PEPE $0.0000084 -7.43%
SHIB $0.000011 -3.03%
DOGE $0.23 -4.32%
XRP $2.72 -2.49%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Zcash Tops Leaderboard in Altcoin Season With 382% Run – Litecoin, NEAR Participate

Altcoin altcoin season zcash
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Altcoin season is rewarding tokens with clear momentum and visible liquidity. The latest rotation puts Zcash at the front of the pack, with Litecoin and NEAR participating in strong sessions.

The backdrop is supportive. Risk appetite has improved, and traders are favoring names with fresh catalysts and order books that can absorb size. Privacy, technical breaks, and steady ecosystem activity are the themes carrying today’s move.

Zcash (ZEC): Leadership and the Drivers Behind It

Zcash is currently trading near $235, up by 27% in 24 hours and up 382% over the past month. Data points to a rapid shift that began in early October when ZEC punched through long-held ranges and drew sustained volume.

Analysts cite three factors behind the run. First, renewed attention to privacy features brought ZEC back onto screens. Second, access to products for institutions reintroduced the asset to allocators. Third, a sharp breakout triggered momentum systems and squeezed shorts, which accelerated the climb.

Market structure supports that view. Turnover expanded materially during the first surge and has stayed elevated. Intraday action shows buyers defending levels that ZEC reclaimed during the breakout.

Recent analysis also mentions growth in shielded activity and new venues for ZEC pairs, which help convert narrative into usage and keep the bid steady.

The path forward hinges on participation. If volumes remain firm and price holds above recently won support areas, leadership can persist within this phase of altcoin season. A slip back inside the prior range would indicate that the advance is cooling. For now, the trend remains intact on both daily and intraday views.

Litecoin (LTC): Breakout Zone And ETF Chatter

Litecoin is priced near $133, up by 13% in 24 hours. The move follows a clean push toward a resistance band in the $135 to $140 area that technicians have tracked for months.

Litecoin Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Analysis also points to ongoing ETF discussions that keep LTC in allocation conversations during risk-on windows. The combination of a visible chart level and renewed interest in a spot product has supported today’s advance.

Traders will watch whether LTC can hold above the breakout band on rising volume. A sustained base there would keep the token in rotation as altcoin season develops.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR): Steady Bid On Ecosystem Activity

NEAR is now trading around $3.19, up by 11.7% in 24 hours. Live dashboards show firm turnover alongside incremental ecosystem updates that have improved visibility across bridges, staking, and developer tools. Analysis describes today’s move as a continuation of a slow build rather than a single headline spike, which often leads to more durable participation during rotation.

Follow-through depends on whether exchanges continue to show tight spreads and consistent depth around the current level. If those conditions hold, NEAR can remain a beneficiary of selective altseason flows.

Altcoin Season Read

Zcash is the driver of this phase, with privacy utility, improved access, and a confirmed breakout producing a sharp thirty-day rise. Litecoin benefits from a well-defined resistance test and ETF conversion that keeps liquidity engaged. NEAR advances on steady ecosystem activity and responsive order books.

The checklist is simple. ZEC needs continued high volume above reclaimed levels. LTC must stabilize above its resistance band to confirm the break. NEAR should maintain exchange depth while ecosystem metrics improve. If these markers hold, this rotation of altcoin season can extend into the next sessions.

Press Releases
SWIFT Partners with ETH to Challenge Ripple, While XRP Investors Turn to COME Mining Cloud Mining for Fresh Opportunities
Blockchain News
Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
2025-10-07 19:42:51
,
by Hassan Shittu
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 08, 2025 – Bitcoin Slips to $121K as Crypto Rally Cools — Correction Ahead?
2025-10-08 04:24:27
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Zcash
ZEC
$236.82
13.25 %
Zcash
Litecoin
LTC
$127.21
8.25 %
Litecoin
Near Protocol
NEAR
$3.02
5.83 %
Near Protocol

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,210,510,536,726
-4.37
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
SWIFT Partners with ETH to Challenge Ripple, While XRP Investors Turn to COME Mining Cloud Mining for Fresh Opportunities
Blockchain News
Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
2025-10-07 19:42:51
,
by Hassan Shittu
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 08, 2025 – Bitcoin Slips to $121K as Crypto Rally Cools — Correction Ahead?
2025-10-08 04:24:27
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Zcash Powers Altcoin Season – Monero Tracks, DoubleZero Rallies on Policy Catalyst
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-09 16:28:02
Altcoin News
Uptober Altcoin Season Lifts Zcash, Mantle, And SPX6900
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-08 16:16:28
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors