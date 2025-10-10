Zcash Tops Leaderboard in Altcoin Season With 382% Run – Litecoin, NEAR Participate

Author Hongji Feng Last updated: October 10, 2025

Altcoin season is rewarding tokens with clear momentum and visible liquidity. The latest rotation puts Zcash at the front of the pack, with Litecoin and NEAR participating in strong sessions.

The backdrop is supportive. Risk appetite has improved, and traders are favoring names with fresh catalysts and order books that can absorb size. Privacy, technical breaks, and steady ecosystem activity are the themes carrying today’s move.

Zcash (ZEC): Leadership and the Drivers Behind It

Zcash is currently trading near $235, up by 27% in 24 hours and up 382% over the past month. Data points to a rapid shift that began in early October when ZEC punched through long-held ranges and drew sustained volume.

Analysts cite three factors behind the run. First, renewed attention to privacy features brought ZEC back onto screens. Second, access to products for institutions reintroduced the asset to allocators. Third, a sharp breakout triggered momentum systems and squeezed shorts, which accelerated the climb.

Market structure supports that view. Turnover expanded materially during the first surge and has stayed elevated. Intraday action shows buyers defending levels that ZEC reclaimed during the breakout.

Recent analysis also mentions growth in shielded activity and new venues for ZEC pairs, which help convert narrative into usage and keep the bid steady.

2025 doesn’t have to be like 1984. — Zcash 🛡️ (@Zcash) October 10, 2025

The path forward hinges on participation. If volumes remain firm and price holds above recently won support areas, leadership can persist within this phase of altcoin season. A slip back inside the prior range would indicate that the advance is cooling. For now, the trend remains intact on both daily and intraday views.

Litecoin (LTC): Breakout Zone And ETF Chatter

Litecoin is priced near $133, up by 13% in 24 hours. The move follows a clean push toward a resistance band in the $135 to $140 area that technicians have tracked for months.

Litecoin Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Analysis also points to ongoing ETF discussions that keep LTC in allocation conversations during risk-on windows. The combination of a visible chart level and renewed interest in a spot product has supported today’s advance.

Traders will watch whether LTC can hold above the breakout band on rising volume. A sustained base there would keep the token in rotation as altcoin season develops.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR): Steady Bid On Ecosystem Activity

NEAR is now trading around $3.19, up by 11.7% in 24 hours. Live dashboards show firm turnover alongside incremental ecosystem updates that have improved visibility across bridges, staking, and developer tools. Analysis describes today’s move as a continuation of a slow build rather than a single headline spike, which often leads to more durable participation during rotation.

Follow-through depends on whether exchanges continue to show tight spreads and consistent depth around the current level. If those conditions hold, NEAR can remain a beneficiary of selective altseason flows.

Altcoin Season Read

Zcash is the driver of this phase, with privacy utility, improved access, and a confirmed breakout producing a sharp thirty-day rise. Litecoin benefits from a well-defined resistance test and ETF conversion that keeps liquidity engaged. NEAR advances on steady ecosystem activity and responsive order books.

The checklist is simple. ZEC needs continued high volume above reclaimed levels. LTC must stabilize above its resistance band to confirm the break. NEAR should maintain exchange depth while ecosystem metrics improve. If these markers hold, this rotation of altcoin season can extend into the next sessions.