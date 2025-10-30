XRP Vs. ETH: Crypto Analyst Predicts the Winner of 2025

XRP trails Ethereum by $300B but mirrors 2018 breakout pattern, with analysts predicting potential outperformance and new all-time high before year-end.

Ripple (XRP) has lagged Ethereum (ETH) on the XRP Vs ETH chart, specifically since April, when Ethereum started outperforming it heavily following the introduction of DATs like Bitmine and Sharplink gaming.

However, analysts already predicted the winner in the keenly contested battle heading into the end of 2025.

CryptoBull observed that the XRP vs. Ethereum price chart on the weekly timeframe is showing a similar pattern to its first major breakout in 2018, when the altcoin reached its all-time high of $3.84.

I find the #XRP vs ETH debate, and who will outperform fascinating. Certainly Ethereum will fairly soon explode, however, I am coming back to this XRP/ETH chart. Take a look where the bounce occurred and what happened when XRP bounced from that support (twice) in 2017. Also, the… pic.twitter.com/8MlLWi2cjy — CryptoBull (@CryptoBull2020) October 28, 2025

XRP Vs ETH Lags by $300B, But 2018 Pattern Hints Reversal

Just as the current fractals have XRP trailing Ethereum by $300 billion in market cap, the analyst expects XRP to potentially outperform ETH and end the year with a new all-time high, perhaps even surpassing $5.

This expectation is reinforced by the fact that November is historically the best month for crypto.

Bitcoin rises an average of 46% in November, and the ripple effect often trickles down to XRP.

Technical Analysis: XRP May Hunt Liquidity at $2.40

Looking at the XRP/USDT 1-hour chart, XRP has been trading within a defined range, with significant resistance overhead around the $2.66-$2.79 zone.

The price action indicates a consolidation pattern forming after the recent pullback, which is typical behavior as the market hunts for liquidity before making its next decisive move.

The key trigger level at $2.661 represents a critical breakout point.

If XRP can reclaim and hold above this level with conviction, it would confirm the end of the consolidation phase and likely initiate a move back toward the $2.79 resistance zone and potentially higher.

Source: TradingView

However, in the near term, traders should anticipate potential downside wicks as the market seeks liquidity pockets below current levels. This liquidity hunt is a normal part of consolidation before a breakout attempt.

Support appears to be forming around the $2.46-$2.50 area, and holding above this zone would be crucial for maintaining the bullish structure.

A failure to hold support could see XRP test lower levels around $2.35-$2.40 before finding buyers willing to push it back up toward the trigger level.

Technical analyst EtherNasyonaL also noted that when a resistance level is tested more than three times and the price continues to accumulate above major support, that resistance is destined to break sooner or later.

Tick… Tock… $XRP 🔃



When a resistance level is tested more than three times and the price continues to accumulate above a major support, that resistance is destined to break, sooner or later.



Each test weakens the sellers’ defense. Supply gets absorbed, liquidity thins… pic.twitter.com/rqZ6jtZuRU — EᴛʜᴇʀNᴀꜱʏᴏɴᴀL 💹🧲 (@EtherNasyonaL) October 30, 2025

Each test weakens the sellers’ defense. Supply gets absorbed, liquidity thins out, and the market builds pressure.

Trade XRP Moves With 1,000x Leverage

Traders looking to capitalize on the short-term price action of XRP should consider going short and targeting liquidity clusters around $2.40 to $2.50.

