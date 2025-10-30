Expert Crypto Analyst Says Fed Rate Cut Might be The Start of Reversal and Not Altcoin Season – What Does This Mean for SOL and XRP Prices in November 2025?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Fed 25 basis-point rate cut went exactly as everyone expected, and Bitcoin instantly dipped to around 109K. The big takeaway, though, is that quantitative tightening ends in December. That means fresh liquidity is on the way, basically more money flowing back into markets.

That is why people keep calling for “alt season,” even though altcoins have been kind of disappointing this cycle. But one analyst pointed out that it is not that simple if you actually look at the charts.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Fed Chair Jerome Powell says President Trump's tariffs are causing "higher overall inflation." pic.twitter.com/m36a42g0WC — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 29, 2025

Back in 2024, the first rate cut kicked off a massive rally, the kind that makes everyone think a new bull run has started. But by September, it turned into a pump-and-dump situation.

Then came November. Trump’s election win fired up the market again, and ETH led the charge, mostly off hype and politics rather than fundamentals. For a while, it really looked like momentum was back.

Among All These Bitcoin Is The Only One Standing

Source: Total3 / TradingView

Through all the rallies and dips, Bitcoin’s been the only one consistently pushing higher. Most altcoins are still way behind, with barely any managing to break their 2021 highs back when Bitcoin was around 68K.

Even the heavy hitters like ETH, SOL, and XRP had nice runs but lost steam fast, all sitting over 40% below their peaks.

As the analyst put it, this is not a collapse, it is more like a reset. These phases usually show up when the economy slows down and liquidity shifts instead of growing. Rate cuts can spark some strong bouncebacks, but the path up is rarely smooth or predictable.

So, What Does This Mean for SOL and XRP Prices in November 2025?

9.9K XRP futures contracts traded on October 27, a new record.💥



Explore regulated XRP futures and options ➡️https://t.co/r0fqJzPJ8O — CME Group (@CMEGroup) October 29, 2025

Looking at all that, SOL and XRP might just be in a healthy cooldown after some strong runs. Futures open interest for both on CME Group has hit a record high of around 3 billion dollars.

SOL is holding firm between key support and resistance levels, basically an accumulation zone. Once that range breaks, a move toward the 210 to 225 range looks very possible.

XRP’s in a similar spot. It is testing major support around 2.60, which has been holding well so far. If that level slips, a dip to 2.40 could happen short term, but it would not kill the bigger bullish setup, especially if the next market rally kicks off after the rate cuts.

