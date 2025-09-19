XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Smashes Records on CBOE Debut – Is Ripple Ready to Flip BTC in Flows?

XRP ETF surpasses $24M in trading volumes in 90 minutes – XRP price prediction now hints at a breakout to $10 as altcoin season heats up.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 19, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for XRP has officially launched, and the market is already reacting with force, adding weight to a bullish XRP price prediction.

In just the first 90 minutes of trading, the new ETF attracted over $24 million in inflows, signaling strong institutional interest and a potential shift in momentum for the Ripple-backed token.

SEMI-SHOCK: Rex XRP ETF $XRPP is already at $24m in volume. That is way more than I would have thought. For context it's 5x more than any of the XRP futures ETFs did on Day One and it's only been 90min. pic.twitter.com/DKIDD6noZF — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 18, 2025

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) will allow retail and institutional investors to get exposure to this top cryptocurrency through the regulated U.S. stock market.

XRPR’s launch could set the tone for the market over the next few weeks as altcoin season continues to unfold.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP May Take a Breather but $10 Target is Still Possible

XRP’s daily chart shows it hit resistance at $3.15, triggering a brief pullback.

But after last year’s explosive rally above $1, the token has been steadily consolidating on its path to reclaim the $3.84 all-time high set back in January 2018.

Even if bearish momentum pushes it down to $2.60 in the short term, that zone could act as a strong springboard – especially if trading volumes spike.

A breakout above $3.65 would confirm a bullish continuation, opening the door to $5 and potentially $10 as next targets.

XRP may not flip Bitcoin overnight, but its loyal retail following and the early success of its ETF suggest serious upside ahead.

With capital rotating fast into high-upside opportunities, early-stage presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) are quickly becoming the smart money’s next target – and its $1.3 million raise proves the hype is real.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Combines Two Beloved Trends – Mining and Memes

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a mine-to-earn (M2E) game that lets you build virtual mining rigs and earn crypto rewards, all without needing expensive hardware or technical skills.

The more rigs you buy, the more mining power you amass.

Those at the top of the leaderboard every week get surprise airdrops of top meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN from the community rewards pool.

Mining with no loud fans or expensive equipment is now possible. Just load up on $PEPENODE to activate your rigs and start climbing the ranks.

To buy $PEPENODE, head to the official Pepenode website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet ).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.