Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Smashes Records on CBOE Debut – Is Ripple Ready to Flip BTC in Flows?

XRP Price Prediction
XRP ETF surpasses $24M in trading volumes in 90 minutes – XRP price prediction now hints at a breakout to $10 as altcoin season heats up.
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
A spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for XRP has officially launched, and the market is already reacting with force, adding weight to a bullish XRP price prediction.

In just the first 90 minutes of trading, the new ETF attracted over $24 million in inflows, signaling strong institutional interest and a potential shift in momentum for the Ripple-backed token.

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) will allow retail and institutional investors to get exposure to this top cryptocurrency through the regulated U.S. stock market.

XRPR’s launch could set the tone for the market over the next few weeks as altcoin season continues to unfold.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP May Take a Breather but $10 Target is Still Possible

XRP’s daily chart shows it hit resistance at $3.15, triggering a brief pullback.

But after last year’s explosive rally above $1, the token has been steadily consolidating on its path to reclaim the $3.84 all-time high set back in January 2018.

xrp price chart

Even if bearish momentum pushes it down to $2.60 in the short term, that zone could act as a strong springboard – especially if trading volumes spike.

A breakout above $3.65 would confirm a bullish continuation, opening the door to $5 and potentially $10 as next targets.

XRP may not flip Bitcoin overnight, but its loyal retail following and the early success of its ETF suggest serious upside ahead.

With capital rotating fast into high-upside opportunities, early-stage presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) are quickly becoming the smart money’s next target – and its $1.3 million raise proves the hype is real.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Combines Two Beloved Trends – Mining and Memes

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a mine-to-earn (M2E) game that lets you build virtual mining rigs and earn crypto rewards, all without needing expensive hardware or technical skills.

pepenode crypto presale

The more rigs you buy, the more mining power you amass.

Those at the top of the leaderboard every week get surprise airdrops of top meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN from the community rewards pool.

Mining with no loud fans or expensive equipment is now possible. Just load up on $PEPENODE to activate your rigs and start climbing the ranks.

To buy $PEPENODE, head to the official Pepenode website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

