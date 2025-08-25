XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway

Whales just scooped $758M in XRP in 8 days – XRP price prediction now points to a bullish run toward the $10 mark.

After a strong weekend rally, many altcoins are pulling back – but XRP appears to be an exception, backed by a wave of whale accumulation that supports a bullish XRP price prediction.

Over the past 8 days, large XRP wallets have added more than $758 million worth of tokens.

According to Santiment, wallets holding between 10 and 100 million XRP increased their combined holdings from 7.51 billion to 7.76 billion tokens – a notable 3.3% rise in a short timeframe.

At the same time, XRP trading volumes have doubled in the past 24 hours, now reaching $7.5 billion, which is nearly 5% of the circulating supply.

On Friday, volumes hit $10 billion as XRP briefly surged to $3.10. While it pulled back from that level, the price reclaimed it on Sunday, showing resilience near this key resistance.

The 1-hour chart shows strong selling pressure at the $3.10 zone, but with whales consistently buying below the $3 psychological threshold, momentum appears to be building for another breakout.

With deep-pocketed investors positioning early, XRP may be gearing up for its next leg higher.

XRP Price Prediction: Confirmed Breakout Above $3.4 Would Kick Off Rally to $10

The daily chart shows that XRP has been consolidating for months as the price has been bouncing up and down in a range between $2 and $3.4.

Consolidation patterns occur after big moves like the rally we saw in November-January, triggered by President Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. Presidential election and a favorable ruling that marked the beginning of the end of a long-standing legal case against Ripple.

Market conditions are favorable at the time, as the current administration has pushed forward multiple supportive initiatives for the crypto industry, like the passing of the Genius Act.

In this environment, Ripple’s vision of becoming the preferred decentralized solution for cross-border payments will keep making progress.

The chart shows that a break above $3.4 could set in motion a massive rally toward $10 as it would confirm the continuation of the uptrend we saw during November-January.

