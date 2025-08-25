BTC $112,836.08 -1.29%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway

XRP Price Prediction
Whales just scooped $758M in XRP in 8 days – XRP price prediction now points to a bullish run toward the $10 mark.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
After a strong weekend rally, many altcoins are pulling back – but XRP appears to be an exception, backed by a wave of whale accumulation that supports a bullish XRP price prediction.

Over the past 8 days, large XRP wallets have added more than $758 million worth of tokens.

According to Santiment, wallets holding between 10 and 100 million XRP increased their combined holdings from 7.51 billion to 7.76 billion tokens – a notable 3.3% rise in a short timeframe.

xrp whale activity

At the same time, XRP trading volumes have doubled in the past 24 hours, now reaching $7.5 billion, which is nearly 5% of the circulating supply.

On Friday, volumes hit $10 billion as XRP briefly surged to $3.10. While it pulled back from that level, the price reclaimed it on Sunday, showing resilience near this key resistance.

The 1-hour chart shows strong selling pressure at the $3.10 zone, but with whales consistently buying below the $3 psychological threshold, momentum appears to be building for another breakout.

With deep-pocketed investors positioning early, XRP may be gearing up for its next leg higher.

XRP Price Prediction: Confirmed Breakout Above $3.4 Would Kick Off Rally to $10

The daily chart shows that XRP has been consolidating for months as the price has been bouncing up and down in a range between $2 and $3.4.

Consolidation patterns occur after big moves like the rally we saw in November-January, triggered by President Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. Presidential election and a favorable ruling that marked the beginning of the end of a long-standing legal case against Ripple.

Market conditions are favorable at the time, as the current administration has pushed forward multiple supportive initiatives for the crypto industry, like the passing of the Genius Act.

xrp price prediction

In this environment, Ripple’s vision of becoming the preferred decentralized solution for cross-border payments will keep making progress.

The chart shows that a break above $3.4 could set in motion a massive rally toward $10 as it would confirm the continuation of the uptrend we saw during November-January.

As altcoin season gathers steam, one presale is standing out from the crowd – Best Wallet Token.

Best Wallet ($BEST) Raises More Than $15M and Could Explode After Listings

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) has now raised over $15 million, and many believe it could be the next 10x gainer once listings go live.

This isn’t just another crypto wallet project. Best Wallet is the first to integrate Fireblocks’ MPC-CMP security tech, making it one of the most secure non-custodial wallets on the market.

best wallet crypto presale

It supports assets across more than 60 blockchains, offers low swap fees, and is packed with investor-focused features – including Upcoming Tokens, a powerful tool that gives users exclusive access to top presales before they hit the market.

The sleek mobile app has earned strong ratings across both the Apple App Store and Google Play, thanks to its intuitive design and multi-wallet support.

Why $BEST Has Real 10x Potential

The $BEST token fuels the entire ecosystem, offering users:

  • Governance rights, allowing holders to vote on key platform decisions
  • Reduced transaction fees inside the wallet
  • Stage 0 access to presales through the Upcoming Tokens page
  • Higher staking rewards via Best Wallet’s staking aggregator

To buy $BEST and reap the highest returns, simply head to the Best Wallet website and connect your wallet. If you don’t have one, you can download the Best Wallet app here.

You can invest using ETH, USDT, or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Bullish Golden Cross Appears – SHIB Could 10x Your Money From Here
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-08-25 16:52:40
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Director Reveals Secret Protocol Test – DOGE Going to $10?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-08-25 16:42:31
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
