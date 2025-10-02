XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?

SWIFT partners with Consensys in global payments test – XRP price prediction now teases Ripple’s edge in the race it started.

A bullish XRP price prediction is gaining traction again as Ripple’s long-term position looks increasingly strong – despite SWIFT’s recent partnership with Ethereum development firm Consensys.

The banking network is now testing blockchain-based payments with over 30 major institutions across 16 countries. While this may seem like competition, it actually validates Ripple’s early lead in the space.

📣 Swift announces new blockchain-based ledger with 30+ banks.



At Sibos, Javier Perez-Tasso, Swift CEO, revealed plans to build a blockchain-based shared ledger to enable instant, 24/7 cross-border payments.



Learn more https://t.co/n4S7Ue7Yji#swift #swiftatsibos #sibos pic.twitter.com/fSGqh6RORX — Swift (@swiftcommunity) September 30, 2025

Unlike SWIFT’s pilot, Ripple’s cross-border payment solutions are already live, battle-tested, and now backed by growing institutional support.

With several spot XRP ETF applications approaching key deadlines between October 18 and 25, 2025, bullish momentum continues to build for XRP.

XRP Price Prediction: RSI Sends Buy Signal After $2.70 Support Bounce

XRP has gone up by 6% in the past 7 days as the crypto market has started to recover from its latest pullback.

Macroeconomic conditions support a bullish XRP price prediction, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to deliver a second rate cut this month.

XRP has just bounced off key support at $2.70, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has flashed a fresh buy signal – crossing above both the mid-line and its 14-day moving average.

If momentum continues building, XRP could quickly retest the $3.40 resistance. A confirmed breakout above that level may trigger a rally toward $5, representing a 66% upside in the near term.

