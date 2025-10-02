BTC $120,490.58 1.31%
ETH $4,473.18 2.56%
SOL $233.60 5.11%
PEPE $0.000010 4.30%
SHIB $0.000012 1.72%
DOGE $0.26 4.46%
XRP $3.04 3.06%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?

Price Prediction Ripple XRP News
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
SWIFT partners with Consensys in global payments test – XRP price prediction now teases Ripple’s edge in the race it started.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
xrp price prediction

A bullish XRP price prediction is gaining traction again as Ripple’s long-term position looks increasingly strong – despite SWIFT’s recent partnership with Ethereum development firm Consensys.

The banking network is now testing blockchain-based payments with over 30 major institutions across 16 countries. While this may seem like competition, it actually validates Ripple’s early lead in the space.

Unlike SWIFT’s pilot, Ripple’s cross-border payment solutions are already live, battle-tested, and now backed by growing institutional support.

With several spot XRP ETF applications approaching key deadlines between October 18 and 25, 2025, bullish momentum continues to build for XRP.

XRP Price Prediction: RSI Sends Buy Signal After $2.70 Support Bounce

XRP has gone up by 6% in the past 7 days as the crypto market has started to recover from its latest pullback.

xrp price chart

Macroeconomic conditions support a bullish XRP price prediction, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to deliver a second rate cut this month.

XRP has just bounced off key support at $2.70, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has flashed a fresh buy signal – crossing above both the mid-line and its 14-day moving average.

If momentum continues building, XRP could quickly retest the $3.40 resistance. A confirmed breakout above that level may trigger a rally toward $5, representing a 66% upside in the near term.

While there may be uncertainty around XRP’s long-term outlook, early-stage presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) are gaining traction. By combining Solana-level speed with Bitcoin’s security, it could be one of the cycle’s most promising plays.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Brings Solana-Level Transaction Speeds to Bitcoin

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) introduces the first Bitcoin Layer 2, designed to fix BTC’s biggest flaws – slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability.

bitcoin hyper presale

While Bitcoin remains the world’s most recognized cryptocurrency, its network still handles only about 7 transactions per second.

Solana, on the other hand, can process up to 65,000. The difference is massive.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to close that gap by integrating Solana’s technology into a low-latency Layer 2 solution for Bitcoin. This unlocks faster transactions, lower fees, and support for smart contracts, DeFi, and dApps—all secured by Bitcoin’s robust network.

Early buyers have a chance to secure $HYPER at the lowest price before the next presale stage kicks in.

To buy $HYPER, simply connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet) on the Bitcoin Hyper official website.

You can either swap crypto (USDT, ETH, etc.) or use a bank card to invest.

Buy $HYPER Here.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.04
3.06 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,341,513,448,344
11.22
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts Huge Gains for XRP, Pi Coin, and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-02 22:30:00
Industry Talk
Best Crypto to Buy Today October 2 – XRP, Solana, Cardano
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-02 22:30:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors