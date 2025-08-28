XRP Price Prediction: Sideways Action Ends Soon? On-Chain Spike Hints at $10 XRP Incoming

On-chain activity is heating up fast – XRP price prediction flips bullish as $10 target comes into play.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Active addresses on the XRP Ledger have risen by 19% in the past couple of days, suggesting a positive turn for the XRP price prediction as trading activity heats up.

At $3.02, XRP has gained by 1% in a day and by 4% in a week, although it remains down by 6% in the last 14 days.

However, signals indicate that its recent run of bad luck may be about to come to an end, with the spike in on-chain activity coinciding with a bottom for technical indicators.

We could therefore see the XRP price surge in the coming weeks, while increasingly bullish macro signals could send it towards $10 in the medium- and long-term.

According to data from Santiment, daily active XRP Ledger addresses rose from a two-month low of 36,700 on Sunday to 44,100 on Tuesday.

What this reveals is that, after a period of declines, demand is starting to return to XRP, which could therefore be in for a breakout very soon.

Data from Whale Alert has also shown that one large holder has moved 30.5 million XRP to Coinbase, as a prelude to a sale.

Of course, this doesn’t tell us when exactly the whale will sell up, with the possibility remaining that they may wait for a big spike before taking profits.

And according to XRP’s chart, it does seem that the altcoin may be on the brink of a big move.

It has been trading within a bullish pennant since the middle of July, and it now looks ready to break out of this range.

We see something similar from its MACD (orange, blue), which after turning negative earlier this week has bottomed out, ready to rise back up.

Source: TradingView

It’s also worth noting that XRP’s trading volume has more than doubled since the weekend, rising from about $2.9 billion to $6.6 billion today.

The pieces are therefore falling into place, and one catalyst that could trigger a big move is September’s FOMC meeting, which could see the Fed finally cut interest rates.

This would be a big boost for the market and for the XRP price, which could potentially end September near to $4.

And if the final quarter of the year brings the approval of XRP ETFs, the altcoin could pass $5 and even begin a climb towards $10.

