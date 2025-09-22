XRP Price Prediction: Ripple's XRP Price Loses $3 – But the Bull Run Hasn't Been Derailed Yet

BTC $112,743.93 -2.26%
ETH $4,192.05 -5.90%
SOL $220.14 -6.99%
PEPE $0.0000096 -7.76%
SHIB $0.000012 -5.30%
DOGE $0.24 -8.07%
XRP $2.85 -4.25%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.14
Cryptonews Industry Talk

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s XRP Price Loses $3 – But the Bull Run Isn’t Over Yet

Price Prediction Technical Analysis XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
XRP lost $3 in a sharp weekend drop, but macro tailwinds remain strong – XRP price prediction still points higher.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple's XRP Price Loses $3 – But the Bull Run Hasn't Been Derailed Yet

A sharp weekend decline has almost erased the September bull run, sending XRP below $3 and shaking bullish XRP price predictions.

The altcoin is down over 11% as market participants appear to sell-the-news on the first spot XRP ETF launch, compounded by a broader market pullback to start the new week.

Yet, the U.S macro narrative still favors bulls. September inflation has cooled to 2.18%, strengthening the case for continued interest rate cuts.

With markets pricing in another 0.50% of easing before year-end, macro conditions provide a strong backbone for XRP’s bull run to resume.

XRP Price Analysis: Has the Bull Run Been Derailed?

The weekend decline marks a false breakout from a 3-month bull flag pattern, delaying a continuation of XRP’s July bull run.

A double top pattern has affirmed the historically significant $3.10 level as resistance, triggering a correction back to $2.70.

XRP / USD 4-hour chart, bull flag false breakout. Source: TradingView.
XRP / USD 4-hour chart, bull flag false breakout. Source: TradingView.

This aligns with the lower boundary of the flag’s consolidation, confirming the bullish setup remains valid with a bounce back to $2.80 today as buy pressure shows its cracks.

The RSI has reached deep oversold conditions at 20, typically an indication of seller exhaustion. Notably, the last time the RSI reached these lows, a sharp buyback sparked the June bull run.

And with the MACD histogram showing a sharp spike after nearing a golden cross, today’s sell-off could be a liquidation event rather than the start of a sustained downtrend.

If buyers mount another breakout attempt, $3.10 is the key level to flip into support. Success would confirm a lasting breakout and set sights on the flag’s $5 target for a 70% move.

With further U.S. rate cuts and ETFs stacking as catalysts, the rally could even extend to $10 for a 255% move as the bull market matures.

Bitcoin Could Have The Edge Over XRP – With Some Help

Those who favored alternative Layer 1s like XRPL over Bitcoin may need to rethink. The leading crypto is finally addressing its biggest limitation: ecosystem expansion.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) blends Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s speed, creating a Layer-2 network that unlocks scalable, efficient use cases long out of reach.

Bitcoin Hyper presale website.
Bitcoin Hyper presale website.

For years, high fees, sluggish transactions, and limited programmability held Bitcoin back. $HYPER removes those barriers—just as the market turns bullish.

Some analysts now expect Bitcoin to reach $250,000 this cycle, and with $HYPER positioned at the center of Bitcoin’s ecosystem expansion, it could capture that momentum.

The project has raised more than $17.5 million in presale, and even a fraction of Bitcoin’s volume could translate into exponential gains for early holders.

You can secure Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) now on the official website before exchange listings amplify demand.

The next presale price increase is just hours away.

To keep up with Bitcoin Hyper, follow them on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Smashes Records on CBOE Debut – Is Ripple Ready to Flip BTC in Flows?
2025-09-19 21:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 15:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.85
4.25 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,086,669,486,230
-2.98
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Smashes Records on CBOE Debut – Is Ripple Ready to Flip BTC in Flows?
2025-09-19 21:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 15:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 22 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Pepe
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-22 22:35:00
News
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-09-22 22:30:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors