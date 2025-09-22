XRP Price Prediction: Ripple's XRP Price Loses $3 – But the Bull Run Hasn't Been Derailed Yet

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s XRP Price Loses $3 – But the Bull Run Isn’t Over Yet

XRP lost $3 in a sharp weekend drop, but macro tailwinds remain strong – XRP price prediction still points higher.

Last updated: September 22, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A sharp weekend decline has almost erased the September bull run, sending XRP below $3 and shaking bullish XRP price predictions.

The altcoin is down over 11% as market participants appear to sell-the-news on the first spot XRP ETF launch, compounded by a broader market pullback to start the new week.

In the past 24 hours, 404,386 traders were liquidated for a total of $1.7 billion.



The vast majority of the damage was done to longs, who got liquidated for $1.62B.https://t.co/MT0EgNW8ib pic.twitter.com/rv75Behw4v — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 22, 2025

Yet, the U.S macro narrative still favors bulls. September inflation has cooled to 2.18%, strengthening the case for continued interest rate cuts.

With markets pricing in another 0.50% of easing before year-end, macro conditions provide a strong backbone for XRP’s bull run to resume.

XRP Price Analysis: Has the Bull Run Been Derailed?

The weekend decline marks a false breakout from a 3-month bull flag pattern, delaying a continuation of XRP’s July bull run.

A double top pattern has affirmed the historically significant $3.10 level as resistance, triggering a correction back to $2.70.

XRP / USD 4-hour chart, bull flag false breakout. Source: TradingView.

This aligns with the lower boundary of the flag’s consolidation, confirming the bullish setup remains valid with a bounce back to $2.80 today as buy pressure shows its cracks.

The RSI has reached deep oversold conditions at 20, typically an indication of seller exhaustion. Notably, the last time the RSI reached these lows, a sharp buyback sparked the June bull run.

And with the MACD histogram showing a sharp spike after nearing a golden cross, today’s sell-off could be a liquidation event rather than the start of a sustained downtrend.

If buyers mount another breakout attempt, $3.10 is the key level to flip into support. Success would confirm a lasting breakout and set sights on the flag’s $5 target for a 70% move.

With further U.S. rate cuts and ETFs stacking as catalysts, the rally could even extend to $10 for a 255% move as the bull market matures.

Bitcoin Could Have The Edge Over XRP – With Some Help

Those who favored alternative Layer 1s like XRPL over Bitcoin may need to rethink. The leading crypto is finally addressing its biggest limitation: ecosystem expansion.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) blends Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s speed, creating a Layer-2 network that unlocks scalable, efficient use cases long out of reach.

Bitcoin Hyper presale website.

For years, high fees, sluggish transactions, and limited programmability held Bitcoin back. $HYPER removes those barriers—just as the market turns bullish.

Some analysts now expect Bitcoin to reach $250,000 this cycle, and with $HYPER positioned at the center of Bitcoin’s ecosystem expansion, it could capture that momentum.

The project has raised more than $17.5 million in presale, and even a fraction of Bitcoin’s volume could translate into exponential gains for early holders.

You can secure Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) now on the official website before exchange listings amplify demand.

The next presale price increase is just hours away.

To keep up with Bitcoin Hyper, follow them on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.