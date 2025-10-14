XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
Ripple’s Swell 2025 event is just three weeks away, and if past cycles are any indication, it could be the catalyst for a short-term bullish XRP price prediction.
Scheduled for early November, the event will bring together top executives from across the payments and finance industries.
Confirmed speakers include Adena Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq, along with digital asset leads from BlackRock, Citi, Fidelity, and CME Group.
On November 4, Ripple will present a live demo of stablecoin payments using the XRP Ledger, followed by a keynote from Brad Garlinghouse on the company’s next moves.
XRP has dipped 5.4% in the past 24 hours, but with Swell around the corner, momentum could be building beneath the surface.
XRP Price Prediction: Key Trend Line Support Held Well During Friday’s Flash Crash
The daily chart shows XRP forming a symmetrical triangle, signaling a period of consolidation before its next big move.
Last Friday’s flash crash saw the price touch a key support at $1.80, which held firmly as buyers quickly stepped in — reinforcing its importance.
If bearish momentum returns, this is the level to watch.
However, the upcoming Swell conference could flip the script entirely if Ripple unveils new initiatives that boost ecosystem growth and adoption.
A breakout above the $3 mark would confirm a move out of the triangle, setting the stage for a potential run toward $6 in the months ahead.
As long as XRP holds above trend line support, the setup favors a bullish XRP price prediction.
