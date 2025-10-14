BTC $112,886.96 -1.62%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now

XRP Price Prediction
Ripple’s Swell 2025 sparks excitement with Nasdaq and BlackRock joining – XRP price prediction now eyes a huge breakout to new highs.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ripple’s Swell 2025 event is just three weeks away, and if past cycles are any indication, it could be the catalyst for a short-term bullish XRP price prediction.

Scheduled for early November, the event will bring together top executives from across the payments and finance industries.

Confirmed speakers include Adena Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq, along with digital asset leads from BlackRock, Citi, Fidelity, and CME Group.

On November 4, Ripple will present a live demo of stablecoin payments using the XRP Ledger, followed by a keynote from Brad Garlinghouse on the company’s next moves.

XRP has dipped 5.4% in the past 24 hours, but with Swell around the corner, momentum could be building beneath the surface.

XRP Price Prediction: Key Trend Line Support Held Well During Friday’s Flash Crash

The daily chart shows XRP forming a symmetrical triangle, signaling a period of consolidation before its next big move.

Last Friday’s flash crash saw the price touch a key support at $1.80, which held firmly as buyers quickly stepped in — reinforcing its importance.

If bearish momentum returns, this is the level to watch.

xrp price chart

However, the upcoming Swell conference could flip the script entirely if Ripple unveils new initiatives that boost ecosystem growth and adoption.

A breakout above the $3 mark would confirm a move out of the triangle, setting the stage for a potential run toward $6 in the months ahead.

As long as XRP holds above trend line support, the setup favors a bullish XRP price prediction.

And while XRP gears up for a potential breakout, early-stage presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) are catching investor attention.

This hidden gem allows any user to build virtual mining rigs, letting them earn real meme coins with no hardware at all.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Raises $1.8 Million to Turn Crypto Mining Into a Fun Game

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) lets you mine crypto without needing expensive equipment or technical skills.

This new mine-to-earn (M2E) game makes mining fun and easy by letting you build virtual rigs using $PEPENODE tokens.

pepenode price chart

You can start by setting up a virtual server, then upgrade your rigs to earn more and climb the leaderboard.

Top players get surprise airdrops of popular meme coins like PEPE ($PEPE) and $FARTCOIN.

Getting started is easy.

Just visit the official Pepenode website and connect a wallet like Best Wallet.

You can choose to pay with USDT, ETH, or even a bank card – it only takes a minute.

Buy PEPENODE Here.

XRP

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
