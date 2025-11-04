BTC $101,209.02 -5.12%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Just Opened Spot Trading in the U.S. – Is Institutional Demand About to Explode?

Ripple XRP News XRP Price Prediction
Ripple Prime goes live for U.S. traders – XRP price prediction now eyes a huge rebound as volumes double to $8 billion.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Amid a market-wide sell-off, Ripple’s latest move could strengthen a bullish XRP price prediction, as the company announced the launch of Ripple Prime, a new crypto exchange for U.S. customers.

The announcement was made on Monday, as Ripple USD (RLUSD), the network’s native stablecoin, hit the $1 billion milestone in market cap.

Ripple Prime is the result of a prior acquisition of Hidden Road. The two companies have combined their licenses to offer OTC trading to U.S. institutional customers, facilitating the trading of crypto assets.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Needs to Stay Above This Level to Start Recovering

XRP has gone down by 5% in the past 24 hours, and currently sits at $2.27. Trading volumes have exploded by nearly 100% to almost $8 billion, accounting for 6% of the token’s circulating supply.

The token is now approaching what could be considered its last line of defense before a bigger decline.

At $2.20, the market will decide if the latest developments are bad enough to kickstart a bear market, or buyers may step in to scoop up the token with the expectation that these ecosystem growth initiatives will lift it by year’s end.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing oversold territory in the 4-hour chart, increasing the odds of a bounce off this level.

If that happens, we could see XRP hitting $3 soon, meaning a 36% upside potential in the near term.

As momentum begins to return, early crypto presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) could see the biggest gains.

With over $25 million already raised, the project is building a faster, cheaper version of Bitcoin that supports smart contracts, trading apps, and new use cases that the original network was never built for.

Bitcoin Hyper Brings Speed and Simplicity to BTC – Early Buyers Could See Big Gains

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) brings Solana’s speed and low fees to Bitcoin, unlocking fast and affordable crypto features for BTC holders.

Bitcoin Hyper is building a faster, smarter version of Bitcoin that fixes some of its biggest problems – like slow transactions and the lack of apps.

Using the Hyper Bridge, anyone can send their BTC to a secure wallet and instantly get the same amount on the Bitcoin Hyper network.

Once you’re in, you can do things that regular Bitcoin doesn’t allow – like earning rewards, staking, lending, and using apps for trading, payments, and even meme coins.

Crypto analysts say that as more exchanges and big investors adopt the network, demand for $HYPER could surge – giving early buyers a major advantage.

To buy $HYPER before its next price increase, simply head to the Bitcoin Hyper official website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap USDT or SOL to complete the transaction or use a bank card instead.

Buy $HYPER Here.

Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Whale Activity Surges – Is ADA Targeting $10?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-11-04 23:39:00
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 November – XRP, Official Trump, BNB Coin
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-11-04 23:15:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
