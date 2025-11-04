XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Just Opened Spot Trading in the U.S. – Is Institutional Demand About to Explode?

Ripple Prime goes live for U.S. traders – XRP price prediction now eyes a huge rebound as volumes double to $8 billion.

Author Alejandro Arrieche



Last updated: November 4, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Amid a market-wide sell-off, Ripple’s latest move could strengthen a bullish XRP price prediction, as the company announced the launch of Ripple Prime, a new crypto exchange for U.S. customers.

The announcement was made on Monday, as Ripple USD (RLUSD), the network’s native stablecoin, hit the $1 billion milestone in market cap.

Ripple Prime breaks ground in the US today with the launch of digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities – allowing clients to execute OTC spot transactions across the most prominent digital assets and stablecoins, including $XRP and $RLUSD. https://t.co/zTYb4MrPX4 — Ripple (@Ripple) November 3, 2025

Ripple Prime is the result of a prior acquisition of Hidden Road. The two companies have combined their licenses to offer OTC trading to U.S. institutional customers, facilitating the trading of crypto assets.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Needs to Stay Above This Level to Start Recovering

XRP has gone down by 5% in the past 24 hours, and currently sits at $2.27. Trading volumes have exploded by nearly 100% to almost $8 billion, accounting for 6% of the token’s circulating supply.

The token is now approaching what could be considered its last line of defense before a bigger decline.

At $2.20, the market will decide if the latest developments are bad enough to kickstart a bear market, or buyers may step in to scoop up the token with the expectation that these ecosystem growth initiatives will lift it by year’s end.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing oversold territory in the 4-hour chart, increasing the odds of a bounce off this level.

If that happens, we could see XRP hitting $3 soon, meaning a 36% upside potential in the near term.

