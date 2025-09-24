BTC $113,351.51 0.94%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?

XRP Price Prediction
BlackRock taps Ripple for $700M fund deal – XRP price prediction now teases $1,000 target as adoption accelerates.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Two asset management giants, BlackRock and VanEck, have officially partnered with Ripple to enable redemptions from their tokenized Treasury funds using RLUSD, Ripple’s native stablecoin – a landmark move that supports a bullish XRP price prediction targeting $1,000.

The two tokenized funds, BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, collectively manage over $2 billion and confirmed the RLUSD integration on Tuesday, marking a major step toward real-world utility and institutional adoption of the XRP ecosystem.

With the help of Securitize, BlackRock and VanEck were the first to tokenize access to Treasury Bills – and now, they’ve chosen Ripple to power redemptions using Ripple USD (RLUSD).

The goal is to boost liquidity across both ecosystems by letting investors redeem their fund shares for RLUSD, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin that already boasts a $700 million market cap.

While redemptions will begin on Ethereum, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed that they’ll soon transition to the XRP Ledger, bringing even more real-world utility to the network.

This unlocks a key catalyst for a bullish XRP price prediction, potentially accelerating transaction volumes and supporting the case for long-term targets as high as $1,000.

XRP Price Prediction: Key Levels to Watch As Consolidation Continues

XRP has been consolidating for a while after it hit its latest swing high at $3.65. The token is still on an uptrend and the key area of support to watch is the $2.60 level.

xrp price chart

Hence, while XRP may see short-term pullbacks in the coming days, its long-term trajectory remains bullish thanks to major project developments and improving market conditions.

A strong rebound from the $2.60 level could set the stage for a breakout to a new all-time high, with $10 firmly in sight this cycle – representing a 230% upside.

And while the $1,000 mark may sound ambitious, the rapid pace of institutional adoption and integration of Ripple’s technology points to a long-term trajectory where such a valuation becomes increasingly plausible over time.

In the meantime, high-potential crypto presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) are attracting serious attention.

With altseason heating up fast, this could be the best chance to get in before the next 10x explosion.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Turns High-Leverage Trading Into a Meme-Powered Movement

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is more than just another Shiba in the meme pack; it’s a token wired on 1,000x leverage and built for retail traders who want to play the same game as whales.

maxi doge crypto presale

Backed by one of crypto’s most recognizable memes, $MAXI has already pulled in over $2.4 million just a few weeks after its presale kicked off.

Through the MAXI Fund, the project will invest up to 25% of the presale proceeds in the most promising tokens of the cycle with 1000X leverage to amplify results.

Add in gamified challenges like Max Gains and Max Ripped, and the token becomes a trading club for degens who thrive on risk.

To buy $MAXI, visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect a compatible wallet (such as the Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card at checkout.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Blockchain News
South Korean Ruling Party Launches Crypto Policy-Forming Task Force
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-24 23:30:00
Blockchain News
 Senators Call For Probe Into Top Trump Administration Officials,
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-24 23:28:45
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
