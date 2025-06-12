XRP Price Prediction: Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Power $21 Trillion in SWIFT Transfers – $1,000 XRP Possible?

XRP price dips slightly, but Ripple's $21T SWIFT forecast could send long-term targets soaring—can XRP dominate global liquidity?

Author Simon Chandler Author Simon Chandler About Author Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 12, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The XRP price is holding firm despite today’s broader market slide, with the token changing hands at $2.24 following a rough 24 hours across the crypto space.

While down slightly in the short term and 12% lower over the past month, XRP remains one of the top performers of the past year, boasting a 350% annual gain.

And now, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited bullish speculation, suggesting the XRP Ledger could capture 14% of SWIFT’s global liquidity within five years—a shift that would see $21 trillion in volume flow through the XRPL.

Given how quickly Ripple has been growing since the conclusion of its legal battle with the SEC, such growth isn’t entirely out of the question, and it would have incredibly positive implications for the long-term XRP price prediction.

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Power $21 Trillion in SWIFT Transfers – $1,000 XRP Possible?

Garlinghouse made his bullish prediction at the XRP Ledger Apex 2025 event in Singapore earlier this week, specifying that he was more interested in capturing a portion of SWIFT’s total liquidity than in capturing its messaging.

Brad Garlinghouse predicts XRP will handle 14% of SWIFT's volume in the next 5 years!🚀 pic.twitter.com/DO1aUXduA3 — XRP (@XRP_Alerts) June 11, 2025

For the sake of comparison, SWIFT currently processes around 44 million messages per day, while XRP Ledger generally processes somewhere between 500,000 and 1 million payments per day.

It therefore has some way to go before it can seriously compete with SWIFT, yet its growth in recent months would suggest that it’s on the right track.

For example, Ripple revealed that XRP Ledger witnessed a 400% explosion in new wallets in Q4 2024, while Q1 2025 brought news of the firm’s $1.25 billion acquisition of credit network Hidden Road.

Such developments come as the SEC assesses applications for 10 spot-based XRP ETFs, which if approved later in the year could send the XRP price flying.

Looking at its chart today, we see that XRP is getting closer to breaking out of the pennant pattern that has been forming since the end of 2024.

Source: TradingView

If XRP can break through its resistance level (red), at around $2.33, it could begin a march towards $3 by the end of the month.

From there, it’s on track to return to $5 by the end of July, while ETF approvals could send it to $10 by the end of 2025.

And if XRP continues gaining traction in global liquidity markets—particularly as an alternative to SWIFT—it could target $100 over the next few years, with $1,000 being a real long-shot.

Solaxy (SOLX) Presale Hits $48M – Next Breakout Altcoin Before Time Runs Out?

For traders looking to diversify beyond major tokens such as XRP, there are several interesting newer coins to consider at the moment.

Some of these are presale coins, which can outperform the market when they list for the first time, particularly if they’ve had big sales.

And one coin boasting a big sale is Solaxy (SOLX), a Solana-based token that has raised an incredible $48.1 million in its ICO, which ends in only four days.

🔥 $62M Worth of $SOLX Burned 🔥



We’ve just burned 35,046,000,000 $SOLX — worth over $62 million — in one of the most aggressive supply reductions in the space.



Check it out: https://t.co/kBxp26OXdh



This move isn’t just symbolic — it’s a major step toward a more sustainable,… pic.twitter.com/VWeo3RIZkv — SOLAXY (@SOLAXYTOKEN) June 12, 2025

This figure makes Solaxy the biggest ICO in several years, with the reason for its success being its very strong fundamentals.

In particular, Solaxy is launching a layer-two network for Solana, which will enable Solana users to avoid the delays and failed transactions that can sometimes affect the layer-one platform during peak traffic.

As an L2, it will provide ultra-low transaction fees and confirmation times, while also enabling instant bridging between itself and its parent chain.

It’s aiming to become a major hub for DeFi and meme token trading, with the project launching its own DEX and token launchpad soon after the Solaxy mainnet goes live.

While SOLX’s presale will end very soon, latecomers can still join by going to the Solaxy website, where the coin costs $0.001754.

It could easily eclipse this price once it goes live on exchanges, seeing as how popular it already is.