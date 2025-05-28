XRP Price Prediction: Onchain Activity Flashes Danger – Big Drop Possible?

Active addresses have fallen by 80% since a peak in early December, while XRP's price has dropped by 30% since January.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The XRP price has fallen by 1% in the past 24 hours, with its drop to $2.30 coming as the crypto market falls by 2.5% today.

XRP is now down by 2% in a week and by 12% in the past fortnight, although the fourth-biggest coin in the market keeps an impressive 330% increase in the last 12 months.

The token’s moves over the past few weeks have followed a sharp decline in active XRP Ledger addresses, indicating a pronounced decline in interest among traders.

Yet this isn’t likely to continue for much longer, with the approach of XRP ETFs later in the year signalling very good things for the long-term XRP price prediction.

If we look at CryptoQuant’s active addresses chart for XRP, we see that addresses have declined from a peak of 108,000 on December 2 to a six-month low of 23,000 today.

Source: CryptoQuant

This is an 80% decline, which is far in excess of the 30.5% drop in price XRP has suffered since the coin reached a seven-year high of $3.31 on January 18.

This arguably signals a big drop in interest, yet one positive is that active addresses are still higher now than they were for much of the two-year period prior to the Trump rally beginning in November 2024.

As such, it would be rash to assume that this decline predicts a big incoming drop in the XRP price, especially when inactive addresses can indicate longer term holding.

But if we look at the XRP chart today, we see that its indicators have been weakening over the past couple of days, signalling more losses (although not necessarily steep losses) in the near term.

Its RSI (purple) has dropped from 70 in early May to just under 50 today, and it could continue to fall over the next few days.

Source: TradingView

Based on such factors, it would be reasonable to predict that the XRP price could drop back to $2.20 or a bit lower this week or the next.

But XRP’s strong fundamentals would point to a fairly quick rebound, potentially to $2.50 or higher by the end of July.

In 2024 BTC ETFs launched, BTC went from $35K – $99K.



In 2025 XRP ETFs will launch. Can you guess how much XRP price would be by 12/31/25?



A. $10+

B. $100+

C. $1,000+#XRP #RLUSD #XRPETF 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 pic.twitter.com/gMfJ5YDYLr — Kenny Nguyen (@mrnguyen007) May 12, 2025

And in the longer term, the approval of as many as 10 XRP ETFs could be the catalyst for a massive price increase towards the end of the year, potentially to $4.00.

