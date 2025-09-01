BTC $109,243.95 0.25%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: NIGHT Airdrop Goes Live – Are XRP Holders About to Claim Free Tokens?

Airdrop XRP
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships.
XRP price prediction sees NIGHT airdrop go live as XRP holders claim free tokens despite 6.93% weekly decline amid bearish market conditions.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Midnight (NIGHT) airdrop has gone live, boosting XRP price prediction as XRP holders receive exclusive access to 5% of the total NIGHT token distribution.

This allocation means XRP holders can claim up to 1.2 billion free NIGHT tokens, distributed based on XRP balances from a snapshot taken in June.

During Consensus 2025, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson confirmed that XRP holders would be included in the NIGHT airdrop to foster ecosystem collaboration and reward long-term supporters.

XRP Price Action Points Bearish Despite NIGHT Airdrop Launch

XRP holders have 60 days to claim their NIGHT tokens before the Glacier phase ends, with a second opportunity during the Scavenger Mine phase for those who miss the initial window.

To qualify, users needed at least $100 worth of XRP during the snapshot, with the claim window remaining open until mid-September.

NIGHT provides governance rights and seeks to drive cross-chain collaboration across major blockchains.

Despite rewarding long-term XRP supporters, the Ripple token has been affected by weak market conditions.

Over the past seven days, XRP has declined 6.93%, pulling back from its August high of $3.38.

However, XRP has delivered the strongest year-to-date performance among the top 10 cryptocurrencies with a 392.22% return, rising from $0.4936 to $3.65.

With profit-taking underway and crypto markets in a state of fear, analysts believe XRP, currently trading around $2.74, must defend the $2.70 support level to break the immediate resistance at $2.90.

XRP Price Prediction: Technical Analysis Flashes Bullish Rebound at $2.70 Support

Technical analysis shows a clean break below support would expose the next key level near $2.33, indicating deeper downside risk.

On the upside, the first major barrier sits at $3.03, with targets at $3.16 and $3.31 if momentum strengthens.

The RSI trends near 33, approaching oversold conditions, which suggests that selling pressure remains strong but may soon begin to exhaust.

If buyers defend $2.70, a rebound toward $3.03 resistance is possible. However, if bears push below this level, the probability of a swift drop to $2.33 increases.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Gains Momentum

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is a crypto project that has been selling tokens early to raise money, as many investors keep putting money into it.

Bitcoin Hyper wants to make Bitcoin faster and cheaper to use. Think of it like adding extra lanes to a busy highway, so more cars can travel at once.

So far, Bitcoin Hyper has raised over $13.3 million, which shows that many people want to buy these tokens before they become available to everyone.

XRP Price Prediction: NIGHT Airdrop Goes Live – Are XRP Holders About to Claim Free Tokens?

Right now, one HYPER token costs about $0.012845, and the price goes up every three days or when buyers purchase all the tokens during each round.

Some experts think the token could be worth $0.20 by the end of 2025. By 2030, it might reach $1.20. If this happens, your money could grow 20 to 50 times bigger.

You can buy any amount you want by going to the Bitcoin Hyper website.

You can pay with other crypto coins like ETH or USDT, or use your regular bank card.

Visit the Official Website Here
