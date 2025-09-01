XRP Price Prediction: NIGHT Airdrop Goes Live – Are XRP Holders About to Claim Free Tokens?

XRP price prediction sees NIGHT airdrop go live as XRP holders claim free tokens despite 6.93% weekly decline amid bearish market conditions.

The Midnight (NIGHT) airdrop has gone live, boosting XRP price prediction as XRP holders receive exclusive access to 5% of the total NIGHT token distribution.

This allocation means XRP holders can claim up to 1.2 billion free NIGHT tokens, distributed based on XRP balances from a snapshot taken in June.

During Consensus 2025, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson confirmed that XRP holders would be included in the NIGHT airdrop to foster ecosystem collaboration and reward long-term supporters.

Cardano Founder Reiterates That #XRP Holders Will Receive Midnight Airdrop💥 pic.twitter.com/ztGkAfP2bg — XRP CAPTAIN (@UniverseTwenty) March 3, 2025

XRP Price Action Points Bearish Despite NIGHT Airdrop Launch

XRP holders have 60 days to claim their NIGHT tokens before the Glacier phase ends, with a second opportunity during the Scavenger Mine phase for those who miss the initial window.

To qualify, users needed at least $100 worth of XRP during the snapshot, with the claim window remaining open until mid-September.

NIGHT provides governance rights and seeks to drive cross-chain collaboration across major blockchains.

Despite rewarding long-term XRP supporters, the Ripple token has been affected by weak market conditions.

Over the past seven days, XRP has declined 6.93%, pulling back from its August high of $3.38.

However, XRP has delivered the strongest year-to-date performance among the top 10 cryptocurrencies with a 392.22% return, rising from $0.4936 to $3.65.

Source: CoinMarketCap

With profit-taking underway and crypto markets in a state of fear, analysts believe XRP, currently trading around $2.74, must defend the $2.70 support level to break the immediate resistance at $2.90.

XRP Price Prediction: Technical Analysis Flashes Bullish Rebound at $2.70 Support

Technical analysis shows a clean break below support would expose the next key level near $2.33, indicating deeper downside risk.

On the upside, the first major barrier sits at $3.03, with targets at $3.16 and $3.31 if momentum strengthens.

Source: TradingView

The RSI trends near 33, approaching oversold conditions, which suggests that selling pressure remains strong but may soon begin to exhaust.

If buyers defend $2.70, a rebound toward $3.03 resistance is possible. However, if bears push below this level, the probability of a swift drop to $2.33 increases.

