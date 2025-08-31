BTC $108,628.53 -0.02%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Can Bullish Patterns and Whale Demand Offset the Recent Dip?

Cryptocurrency XRP
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1755083874-xrp-price-prediction

XRP is trading at $2.82, with a daily volume of $3.19 billion and a market cap of $167.5 billion, ranking it third among cryptocurrencies. While price has edged up 0.49% in the past 24 hours, a deeper battle is unfolding beneath the surface.

On-chain data from CryptoQuant shows large holders, or “whales,” have been steadily reducing their XRP exposure throughout 2025. Maartunn says this is a distribution phase where tokens are being transferred from large holders to retail investors. Outflows paused mid-year and then accelerated again, indicating persistent selling pressure.

Meanwhile, retail traders are still very bullish. Funding rates on Coinalyze are currently 0.0114 and are projected to increase to 0.0159. Open interest stands at $2.87B, and traders are going long to capitalize on further gains. The whale selling versus retail buying could become very volatile if new money doesn’t absorb the supply coming to market.

Adoption and Institutional Speculation

Beyond trading dynamics, XRP’s ecosystem is expanding. Gemini and Ripple have launched a credit card with cashback rewards in XRP, offering 4% back on categories such as fuel and EV charging, and up to 10% back with select merchants. This effort strengthens XRP’s utility and pushes adoption beyond speculation.

At the institutional level, XRP is gaining traction in futures markets. CME contracts just hit a milestone and are the fastest to reach $1B in open interest in the exchange’s history. This has renewed talk of a spot XRP ETF with prediction markets giving an 82% chance of approval by the end of 2025.

Key drivers shaping sentiment:

  • Whales are reducing their exposure and distribution.
  • Retail leverage is increasing, and funding rates are higher.
  • Open interest at $2.87B, speculation rising.
  • CME futures growth, ETF speculation.
  • New XRP credit card, real-world utility.

Some argue that XRP’s original purpose as a cross-border bridge currency has been superseded by competitors offering more efficient solutions. Still, momentum in derivatives markets and retail participation continues to support its position.

XRP Price Prediction: Technical Outlook

From a charting perspective, XRP price prediction remains under pressure. Price sits below a descending trendline drawn from August highs, with the 50-SMA at $2.94 capping rallies and the 200-SMA at $2.88 acting as a short-term balance.

Momentum remains cautious. The RSI at 39 signals weak demand, while the MACD hovers just below neutral. Candlestick action shows indecision, with spinning tops forming near resistance, often a sign that a breakout is near.

Key levels traders are watching:

  • Resistance: $2.99, $3.25, and $3.43.
  • Support: $2.79, $2.58, and $2.43.
  • A decisive breakout above $2.99 could open space toward $3.43.
  • Failure risks a slide to $2.28, completing a wedge breakdown.

For traders, the setup is asymmetric. Clearing $2.99 with volume would set the stage for a near-term rally toward $3.43 and a possible medium-term climb past $3.67.

In the bigger picture, XRP’s consolidation looks more like a base than a collapse. If adoption trends continue and ETF approval gains traction, this phase could mark the foundation for XRP’s next major advance.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $13 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012835—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
