BTC $108,519.65 -0.04%
ETH $4,414.66 -1.28%
SOL $199.24 -2.15%
PEPE $0.0000097 -2.00%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.02%
DOGE $0.21 -0.93%
XRP $2.79 -1.25%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.61
Cryptonews Altcoin News

XRP Begins September in Red, Slumps Below $2.80 – Is Recovery Ahead?

Ripple XRP
RLUSD stablecoin supply has hit $701 million, an explosive growth driving XRP Ledger utility.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Ripple XRP

Ripple’s native token XRP fell 3.1% in 24 hours, driven by a broader crypto pullback. The Ripple token failed to hold $2.81 with heavy selling at $2.80 by long-term whales.

XRP saw significant institutional liquidation flows, totalling $1.9 billion since July.

The token’s price at $2.75–$2.77 remains the immediate support level, below which, $2.50 and $2.00 are key longer-term levels.

The 4th largest cryptocurrency has slightly recovered and is seen trading at $2.75 at press time, per CoinMarketCap data.

Is XRP Rebound Imminent?

Despite a 7.64% plunge over the past month, XRP’s booming fundamentals eye a strong September comeback.

RLUSD stablecoin supply has hit $701 million, an explosive growth driving XRP Ledger utility. According to CoinMarketCap, the stablecoin’s assets crossed $700 million on Saturday.

Further, notable crypto commentator Nate Geraci has forecasted a significant investor interest in spot XRP and SOL exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He drew parallels between current market sentiments and previous underestimations of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Geraci believes that the demand for these altcoin-based products is vastly undervalued.

Recently, a bunch of XRP ETF filings with the US SEC were updated by issuers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, and 21Shares.

The simultaneous XRP ETF filings by these asset managers is “highly notable,” and “a very good sign” for the prospects of eventual approval, Geraci said at the time.

Prediction markets price an 86% chance of a U.S. XRP ETF launching in 2025.

Ripple Token Shows Bullish Pennant

On the technical front, the Ripple token is showing a bullish pennant pattern, a signal that suggests an upward price breakout likely.

“We’re going to see a significant breakout any day now,” wrote one user on X.

A pennant or a flag formation in September indicates the impending continuation of a strong upward price movement. That said, there is a potential rally that XRP would be back to $3.66 (+30%), with room toward $5.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Is the Altcoin Market’s New Bullish Momentum Starting with XRP?
2025-08-30 12:03:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,991,476,229,666
-2.32
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Is the Altcoin Market’s New Bullish Momentum Starting with XRP?
2025-08-30 12:03:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Private Jet and Luxury Cruise Firms Embrace Crypto as Bitcoin Wealth Fuels Demand
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-01 10:01:00
Altcoin News
XRP Begins September in Red, Slumps Below $2.80 – Is Recovery Ahead?
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-01 09:42:04
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors