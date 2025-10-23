BTC $109,518.49 1.18%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?

XRP Price Prediction
Analyst warns of looming XRP supply shock – XRP price prediction sees a breakout to $12 once ETFs lock up supply.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1761218279-xrp-price-prediction-3

Zach Rector, a crypto analyst whose X account is followed by nearly 90,000 users, claims that XRP’s price could turn into a double digit number. His bullish XRP price prediction is justified by an expected supply shock prompted by the launch of dozens of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

In a livestream that aired on Wednesday, Rector shared some of his thoughts about XRP’s performance lately, as the token has shed 16% of its value.

The launch of multiple ETFs and other similar corporate treasuries would cause the supply shock. Rector expects that these vehicles will effectively lock up a significant portion of XRP’s circulating supply.

“When these ETFs do go live, we are going to see inflows… With conservative assumptions on the inflows and simple math on the multiplier… we can confirm that XRP is going to a much higher price and that a supply shock will ensue this year unless the government shutdown extends until 2026,” he stressed.

Rector maintains a bullish target for XRP of around $5 to $12 for December 2025, unless the shutdown persists.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Could Rise to $5.5 If Positive Momentum Accelerates

The $1.8 key support cushioned the decline that XRP suffered on October 10, as traders were liquidated en masse.

xrp price chart

This bounce showed that there is significant demand for the token at such low prices. It also created a potential floor for any subsequent pullbacks.

The price quickly recovered and is now hovering above the $2.4 mark, advancing by a shy 1.1% in the past 24 hours.

If XRP keeps recovering, the $3.4 level would be a plausible target for it. Meanwhile, if it breaks that barrier, the next stop for XRP could be the $5.5 area. This translates into a 129% upside potential from where it is trading at today.

As altcoins take a breather, early presales could still deliver attractive gains. A new project called Snorter ($SNORT) could be the next hidden gem in the Solana ecosystem, as it prepares to launch its trading bot in 4 days.

Snorter ($SNORT) Brings a Trading Bot to Your Telegram Chat

Snorter ($SNORT) turns Telegram into a full-blown crypto trading terminal. With this token, users can access the Snorter Bot — a smart, lightning-fast tool that spots, snipes, and manages meme coin trades in seconds, all from a simple chat interface.

snorter trading bot

Forget juggling multiple dashboards or falling victim to shady contracts. Snorter’s built-in Solana routing engine delivers instant trades while filtering out honeypots, blacklist tokens, and MEV traps.

The bot also lets you automate buys, set profit targets, and mirror top traders. All of that without the need for advanced skills or constant monitoring.

Built for speed and security, Snorter’s system will soon expand beyond Solana to support Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other major networks.

To buy $SNORT before its presale ends, head to the official Snorter website, and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or SOL for this token or use a bank card instead.

Buy $SNORT here

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
