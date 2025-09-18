XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling

Institutional FOMO is real – with CME adding XRP options, XRP price prediction flips bullish toward $10.

Author Alejandro Arrieche



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The CME Group has announced plans to launch new XRP derivatives as institutional interest continues to rise, favoring a bullish XRP price prediction.

In a recent statement, the trading giant said it will begin offering options on XRP, expanding on the success of its recently launched futures contracts.

These products will let investors hedge positions or speculate with greater flexibility, boosting XRP’s appeal to larger market players.

With institutional volumes expected to increase, the stage could be set for XRP to reclaim higher levels in the coming weeks.

The next step in regulated crypto trading is almost here. 💥



Get ready for:

🔷 Options on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP and Micro XRP futures.

🔷 Trading at Settlement (TAS) mechanism on SOL and Micro SOL futures.



➡️ https://t.co/ZL7c0fNUnh pic.twitter.com/N37cGDZAmn — CME Group (@CMEGroup) September 17, 2025

XRP Price Prediction: Move to $10 Possible If XRP Breaks Above Its Recent Swing High

Based on the latest price action, XRP is showing signs of a breakout, and if it can clear the key resistance level at $3.65, the path to $5 becomes increasingly likely.

This potential move is supported by a string of major catalysts – the Federal Reserve’s rate cut yesterday, today’s launch of the first spot XRP ETF, and a clear uptick in institutional interest.

If XRP successfully retests the $3.65 zone from above and holds it as support, momentum could accelerate toward the $10 mark.

At $10, XRP’s market cap would soar to around $597 billion, putting it on par with Ethereum’s current valuation and cementing its place as one of the top assets in the crypto market.

