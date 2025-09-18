XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The CME Group has announced plans to launch new XRP derivatives as institutional interest continues to rise, favoring a bullish XRP price prediction.
In a recent statement, the trading giant said it will begin offering options on XRP, expanding on the success of its recently launched futures contracts.
These products will let investors hedge positions or speculate with greater flexibility, boosting XRP’s appeal to larger market players.
With institutional volumes expected to increase, the stage could be set for XRP to reclaim higher levels in the coming weeks.
XRP Price Prediction: Move to $10 Possible If XRP Breaks Above Its Recent Swing High
Based on the latest price action, XRP is showing signs of a breakout, and if it can clear the key resistance level at $3.65, the path to $5 becomes increasingly likely.
This potential move is supported by a string of major catalysts – the Federal Reserve’s rate cut yesterday, today’s launch of the first spot XRP ETF, and a clear uptick in institutional interest.
If XRP successfully retests the $3.65 zone from above and holds it as support, momentum could accelerate toward the $10 mark.
At $10, XRP’s market cap would soar to around $597 billion, putting it on par with Ethereum’s current valuation and cementing its place as one of the top assets in the crypto market.
And while XRP’s institutional surge is grabbing headlines, early-stage investors are already positioning themselves in what could be the next breakout project – Pepenode ($PEPENODE).
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Turns Crypto Mining Into a Meme-Fueled Playground
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is turning crypto mining into a fun and simple game.
You build a virtual meme coin mining rig, upgrade it over time, and earn rewards as you go — no expensive hardware or setup needed.
The more rigs you stack, the more coins you earn.
Meanwhile, top miners don’t just bag $PEPENODE – they could also unlock random meme coin loot drops like $BONK and $FARTCOIN from the project’s rewards pool.
No loud fans, no fried graphics cards – this is click-and-mine chaos powered by $PEPENODE.
Every presale dollar feeds the ecosystem, making $PEPENODE the core fuel for rigs, upgrades, and the game’s economy. It’s the glue that keeps the whole system spinning.
To get involved before it lists on exchanges, visit the Pepenode official website and link your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).
You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.Visit the Official Website Here
- Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- BREAKING: Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction LIVE
- New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
- Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
