Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling

Ripple XRP News XRP Price Prediction
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Institutional FOMO is real – with CME adding XRP options, XRP price prediction flips bullish toward $10.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758197308-xrp-price-prediction-1

The CME Group has announced plans to launch new XRP derivatives as institutional interest continues to rise, favoring a bullish XRP price prediction.

In a recent statement, the trading giant said it will begin offering options on XRP, expanding on the success of its recently launched futures contracts.

These products will let investors hedge positions or speculate with greater flexibility, boosting XRP’s appeal to larger market players.

With institutional volumes expected to increase, the stage could be set for XRP to reclaim higher levels in the coming weeks.

XRP Price Prediction: Move to $10 Possible If XRP Breaks Above Its Recent Swing High

Based on the latest price action, XRP is showing signs of a breakout, and if it can clear the key resistance level at $3.65, the path to $5 becomes increasingly likely.

xrp price chart

This potential move is supported by a string of major catalysts – the Federal Reserve’s rate cut yesterday, today’s launch of the first spot XRP ETF, and a clear uptick in institutional interest.

If XRP successfully retests the $3.65 zone from above and holds it as support, momentum could accelerate toward the $10 mark.

At $10, XRP’s market cap would soar to around $597 billion, putting it on par with Ethereum’s current valuation and cementing its place as one of the top assets in the crypto market.

And while XRP’s institutional surge is grabbing headlines, early-stage investors are already positioning themselves in what could be the next breakout project – Pepenode ($PEPENODE).

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Turns Crypto Mining Into a Meme-Fueled Playground

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is turning crypto mining into a fun and simple game.

You build a virtual meme coin mining rig, upgrade it over time, and earn rewards as you go — no expensive hardware or setup needed.

pepenode crypto presale

The more rigs you stack, the more coins you earn.

Meanwhile, top miners don’t just bag $PEPENODE – they could also unlock random meme coin loot drops like $BONK and $FARTCOIN from the project’s rewards pool.

No loud fans, no fried graphics cards – this is click-and-mine chaos powered by $PEPENODE.

Every presale dollar feeds the ecosystem, making $PEPENODE the core fuel for rigs, upgrades, and the game’s economy. It’s the glue that keeps the whole system spinning.

To get involved before it lists on exchanges, visit the Pepenode official website and link your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
