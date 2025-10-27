BTC $115,284.40 1.44%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?

XRP Price Prediction
Government shutdown stalls ETF approvals – XRP price prediction turns bullish as Osprey fund tops $100M in assets.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1761563919-xrp-price-prediction-4

Additional XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will have to wait some more to be approved in the United States as the government shutdown affected their time line. However, the only spot ETF listed has already surpassed $100 million in assets, favoring a bullish XRP price prediction.

The U.S. federal government’s shutdown is heading to its 26th day, and it is already affecting areas related to the crypto market, like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s ability to approve new ETFs.

According to crypto trader Xaif Crypto, whose X account is followed by more than 19,900 users, the agency has moved its deadline for multiple XRP-linked funds to November 14 amid this ongoing impasse.

However, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) has amassed more than $100 million in assets. This is a landmark moment for XRPR that emphasizes how strong the market’s interest is in XRP.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hits Key Resistance and Could Either Drop to $2 or Climb to $6

Trading volumes for XRP in the past 24 hours have jumped by 22% as the token surpassed the $2.6 mark.

xrp price chart

Today, XRP has hit a key resistance area where there is confluence between the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and a former trend line support. Failing to capture the $2.8 level may lead to further downside in the near term.

However, if XRP manages to climb above this mark, it could once again rally toward $3.6 shortly. Meanwhile, if positive momentum accelerates, the token could reach much higher levels. Especially once the SEC approves these pending XRP ETFs.

As the crypto market recovers, the top crypto presales of the year will continue to attract significant interest from investors. Among them, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) stands out as this project prepares to launch a robust Solana-powered Bitcoin scaling solution.

Bitcoin Hyper ($BTC) Surpasses $24M Raised to Kickstart a New Era for BTCFi

BTC holders will finally get the chance to further monetize their holdings once Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) goes live. This layer-two protocol will allow them to earn yield, stake, and lend their tokens through a safe and low-cost solution.

bitcoin hyper presale

Bitcoin Hyper is built on Solana to reduce transaction fees and get rid of Bitcoin’s limited throughput of 7 transactions per second. The solution aims to create the perfect environment to launch dApps, meme coins, and decentralized payments platforms.

The Hyper Bridge is where everything starts. Holders will send their BTC tokens to a designated Bitcoin wallet and get the corresponding amount of the Hyper L2 to access hundreds of dApps.

Analysts believe that once top wallets and exchanges embrace the solution, the demand for its utility token $HYPER will likely explode.

To buy $HYPER early and reap the highest return, you can simply head to the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You could either swap USDT or SOL for this token or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Buy $HYPER here

