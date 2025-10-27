XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?

Government shutdown stalls ETF approvals – XRP price prediction turns bullish as Osprey fund tops $100M in assets.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Additional XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will have to wait some more to be approved in the United States as the government shutdown affected their time line. However, the only spot ETF listed has already surpassed $100 million in assets, favoring a bullish XRP price prediction .

The U.S. federal government’s shutdown is heading to its 26th day, and it is already affecting areas related to the crypto market, like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s ability to approve new ETFs.

🚨UPDATE: All Spot $XRP ETF decisions have been postponed ⚠️



The SEC’s review process is frozen due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown



Franklin’s XRP ETF new deadline Nov 14,



New deadlines now expected mid–to–late November once the SEC resumes operations. pic.twitter.com/WmsO6peSh4 — Xaif Crypto🇮🇳|🇺🇸 (@Xaif_Crypto) October 26, 2025

According to crypto trader Xaif Crypto, whose X account is followed by more than 19,900 users, the agency has moved its deadline for multiple XRP-linked funds to November 14 amid this ongoing impasse.

However, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) has amassed more than $100 million in assets. This is a landmark moment for XRPR that emphasizes how strong the market’s interest is in XRP.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hits Key Resistance and Could Either Drop to $2 or Climb to $6

Trading volumes for XRP in the past 24 hours have jumped by 22% as the token surpassed the $2.6 mark.

Today, XRP has hit a key resistance area where there is confluence between the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and a former trend line support. Failing to capture the $2.8 level may lead to further downside in the near term.

However, if XRP manages to climb above this mark, it could once again rally toward $3.6 shortly. Meanwhile, if positive momentum accelerates, the token could reach much higher levels. Especially once the SEC approves these pending XRP ETFs.

