Ripple Price Prediction: Is XRP About to Pump As Evernorth Announces $1B Treasury Plans?

Ripple just announced its own investment firm, with plans to build a $1 billion treasury dedicated to buying XRP.

This announcement is a major win for XRP, as they will most likely make these purchases directly from the open market. Think of it as the BlackRock of XRP, a bridge between traditional finance and Ripple’s on-chain liquidity network.

The firm plans to go public through a SPAC merger with Armada Acquisition Corp II and will trade under a creative ticker called XRPN.

Ripple-backed Evernorth targets Nasdaq debut in Q1 2026 to expand XRP adoption pic.twitter.com/641iAZ3M6E — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) October 20, 2025

Since it was launched by Ripple, the entire goal is to give institutions regulated access to XRP and build an active, professionally managed treasury around it.

Why Evernorth Matters More for XRP Than Most People Realize

Evernorth is not your typical crypto project. It is a regulated institutional setup built to buy, hold, and manage XRP for corporations and funds.

The company is gunning for over $1 billion in proceeds to create the biggest public XRP treasury out there and push institutional adoption forward. Essentially, it provides Wall Street with a clean and compliant way to enter the crypto market through traditional channels.

I’m proud to share that we’ve launched @evernorthxrp, a first-of-its-kind institutional vehicle built to accelerate XRP adoption. With over a decade of uptime and a rapidly growing DeFi ecosystem, XRP is well-positioned for adoption — and Evernorth is built to meet that moment.… pic.twitter.com/2YGgQsNWCd — Asheesh Birla | CEO at Evernorth (@ashgoblue) October 20, 2025

It is backed by prominent investors such as Ripple, SBI Holdings, Pantera Capital, Kraken, and GSR. That lineup positions Evernorth as a serious, regulated player running XRP market infrastructure for institutions.

Instead of waiting for banks to gather XRP bit by bit, Evernorth consolidates capital into a single, regulated, and publicly listed vehicle. That makes institutional access to XRP easier, scalable, and mandate-friendly. Think deep liquidity, compliant access, and solid treasury management.

By combining a public-market wrapper, transparent treasury policy, and top-tier backers, Evernorth opens the door for funds that cannot buy spot crypto directly but can buy into a listed vehicle instead.

That is how real capital moves in at scale. “Open Market Purchase” means buying XRP straight off an exchange at the going price, which naturally pushes the price up as more buyers enter. Unlike private deals done at discounts, this kind of activity is fully transparent. For retail investors, that is exactly what you want to see happening.

Ripple Price Prediction: Is XRP About to Explode Beyond $3?

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

XRP price is holding strong above a solid demand zone around the 2.30s after that recent market crash. The next key level to watch is 2.60; if the price breaks and holds above that, it could easily run toward 2.80 and maybe even 3.00, where a lot of liquidity is sitting.

RSI’s chilling around 60, showing light bullish momentum, but nowhere near overbought. The green path hints at a breakout if buyers keep stepping in, while the orange one shows a possible rejection and retest before any real move up.

Overall, XRP’s looking bullish for now, but the real confirmation comes once it clears 2.60.

