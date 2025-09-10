XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?

An electric car giant just embraced Ripple USD – XRP price prediction now teases a breakout move toward $6 and beyond.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Electric vehicle manufacturer VivoPower will begin accepting payments in Ripple USD (RLUSD) – a move that strengthens the use case for XRP and supports a bullish XRP price prediction.

As the native stablecoin of the XRPL ecosystem, RLUSD adds real-world utility to the network, potentially unlocking new demand from commercial transactions.

$VVPR – VivoPower's

🔹Tembo to Accept Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin for Payments

🔹Partners with Doppler Finance for Institutional XRP and RLUSD Yield Programs: Maximizing Returns on Crypto Treasury Strategy

🔹Low Float/ OS near 4.5M shares



👆 1.1% PreM/ $5.02 pic.twitter.com/Z6rUJ9G3nz — John Zidar aka/ Stock Wizard (@JohnZidar) September 8, 2025

In a press release published earlier this week, the company emphasized that this gives customers an alternative to save money on banking fees and expedites the checkout process.

It also solidifies VivoPower’s alliance with Ripple as this company launched an XRP-focused treasury strategy recently that consisted of a $121 million investment in the token funded by the sale of 20 million VVPR shares.

Ripple USD has been expanding its market cap rapidly since its launch in December 2024 and has already reached more than $700 million as Ripple continues to secure licenses in the Middle East and Africa to operate as a legal digital payments provider.

After an 8.3% increase yesterday, shares of VVPR have also surged by another 1.3% today during the pre-market session.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Needs a Clean Break Above $3.4 to Kick Off Its Next Leg Up

The daily chart shows that XRP has hit a key trend line resistance and could be getting ready for a strong breakout if bullish momentum accelerates during the rest of the week.

The market is probably waiting for the release of inflation data tomorrow before making a decisive move in any direction.

To confirm bullish momentum, the price would have to rip through the $3.40 resistance with strong volume.

If that happens, we could witness a strong push toward $6 that would offer investors an upside potential of 99% in the near term.

