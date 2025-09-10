BTC $113,881.81 2.62%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?

XRP Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
An electric car giant just embraced Ripple USD – XRP price prediction now teases a breakout move toward $6 and beyond.
Ad Disclosure
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Ad Disclosure
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Electric vehicle manufacturer VivoPower will begin accepting payments in Ripple USD (RLUSD) – a move that strengthens the use case for XRP and supports a bullish XRP price prediction.

As the native stablecoin of the XRPL ecosystem, RLUSD adds real-world utility to the network, potentially unlocking new demand from commercial transactions.

In a press release published earlier this week, the company emphasized that this gives customers an alternative to save money on banking fees and expedites the checkout process.

It also solidifies VivoPower’s alliance with Ripple as this company launched an XRP-focused treasury strategy recently that consisted of a $121 million investment in the token funded by the sale of 20 million VVPR shares.

Ripple USD has been expanding its market cap rapidly since its launch in December 2024 and has already reached more than $700 million as Ripple continues to secure licenses in the Middle East and Africa to operate as a legal digital payments provider.

After an 8.3% increase yesterday, shares of VVPR have also surged by another 1.3% today during the pre-market session.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Needs a Clean Break Above $3.4 to Kick Off Its Next Leg Up

The daily chart shows that XRP has hit a key trend line resistance and could be getting ready for a strong breakout if bullish momentum accelerates during the rest of the week.

xrp price chart

The market is probably waiting for the release of inflation data tomorrow before making a decisive move in any direction.

To confirm bullish momentum, the price would have to rip through the $3.40 resistance with strong volume.

If that happens, we could witness a strong push toward $6 that would offer investors an upside potential of 99% in the near term.

Meanwhile, top crypto presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) are turning heads, with some investors betting they could outperform even XRP this cycle.

With early-stage momentum and massive upside potential, $MAXI is being positioned as a high-conviction play for those chasing the next 10x–100x breakout before the market fully catches on.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Nears $2M Raised in Record Time

Maxi Doge (MAXI) isn’t here to play it safe – it’s a pure meme coin built for the “up only” degens who laugh at stop losses and live for green candles.

maxi doge crypto presale

The project has set up the Maxi Fund, a program that uses 25% of the presale cash and throws it straight into high-risk, high-reward plays.

We’re talking 1000X exposure and zero room for weak hands. If the chart bleeds, the answer’s simple: load more bags.

The presale’s already heating up and risk-chasers are piling in.

You can still snag $MAXI before the next price jump – just head to the official Maxi Doge website, link up your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet), and swap USDT, ETH, or use a regular bank card to invest.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
