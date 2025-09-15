BTC $114,930.46 -0.45%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Coinbase Supply Collapses 90% – Is a $10 XRP Super Squeeze Loading?

Ripple XRP News XRP Price Prediction
Coinbase XRP reserves collapse 90% – XRP price prediction now hints at a $10 super squeeze as whales withdraw tokens.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1757937771-xrp-price-prediction

Coinbase has seen a sharp drop in its XRP reserves, signaling major whale withdrawals – a trend that supports a bullish XRP price prediction.

According to data from XRPWallets, whales have been moving large amounts of XRP to external wallets, likely in anticipation of future gains.

At the time of writing, Coinbase holds just 14.85 million XRP (approximately $44.6 million), compared to 2.8 billion tokens currently held by Binance.

This marks a 90% drop in XRP’s available supply on Coinbase, which could set the stage for a major rally if buying pressure ramps up this week.

XRP has posted a 1.4% gain over the past 7 days, but the token has struggled to hold above the $3 level.

It briefly surged to $3.18 on Saturday, but has since pulled back below that threshold ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

Markets are currently pricing in a 25 basis point rate cut by the U.S. central bank – the first of the year – a move that could fuel fresh momentum across the crypto sector.

XRP Price Prediction: Descending Triangle Breakout Favors Bullish Outlook

The latest price action has broken through a key trend line resistance, and today’s pullback is now retesting that level as support.

If buyers step in around the $3 mark, XRP could quickly surge to $3.65, and possibly push to a new all-time high, as it plays catch-up with other major altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), which have also seen huge rallies.

xrp price chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) flashed a buy signal after moving above the 14-day moving average, confirming that bullish momentum is gaining strength.

If a breakout holds, XRP could rally to $10, delivering a 100% upside in the near term.

Meanwhile, early-stage presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) could deliver even greater returns.

This mine-to-earn (M2E) token has already raised over $1 million just weeks after launch, and could be among the next tokens to 10X as crypto markets heat up.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Offers Meme Coin Rewards to Top Miners

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a mine-to-earn game that allows users to build their own virtual mining rig.

pepenode crypto presale

The more rigs you buy, the more tokens you get. On top of that, the biggest grinders get surprise drops in meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN straight from the rewards pool.

No GPUs melting in your mom’s basement required — just snag $PEPENODE, boot up a server, and start farming with zero hardware.

Funds from this presale go right into building the blockchain game itself and $PEPENODE is the centerpiece of the whole system.

Once the community identifies its huge upside potential, demand for the token could skyrocket.

To grab $PEPENODE during the presale, head to the official Pepenode website and connect any compatible wallet (such as Best Wallet or Metamask).

You can use crypto or a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
