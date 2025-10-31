BTC $109,134.74 1.51%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?

XRP
Canary Capital's XRP ETF registration update removes delaying amendment ahead of November 13 verdict, positioning XRP at critical technical juncture between $3.0 breakout and $2.20 support retest.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?

XRP Price Prediction today hinges on asset manager Canary Capital’s XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) verdict that’s set to drop on November 13.

In the early hours of October 31, Canary filed an updated S-1 registration statement for its proposed spot-XRP ETF, removing a delaying amendment that previously prevented the registration from going live.

By removing the delaying amendment, Canary Funds could see the XRP ETF launch in November if the fund could secure Nasdaq’s 8-A approval earlier.

Crypto traders are now bracing for a massive price move on XRP as it’s at a critical juncture to either pump toward $3.0 or dump back to the $2.20 support level.

Traders Eye Critical Breakout Ahead of XRP ETF Verdict Drop In November

Market analyst ChartNerd revealed that XRP has broken out of a 7-year symmetrical triangle and has since been accumulating above the prior $3.84 all-time high (ATH) candle closes and the prior highs from 2021 for nearly 12 months.

XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?
Source: X/ChartNerd

This means the bias currently favors the upside.

The XRP/TetherUS perpetual contract chart shows price action has formed a classic falling wedge pattern, which recently broke out to the upside, signaling a potential trend reversal.

Currently trading around $2.5127, XRP has retraced slightly after testing resistance near the order block zone around $2.80.

The chart displays a measured move projection with three distinct take-profit levels.

The first target (TP1) sits at approximately $2.6668, the second (TP2) around $2.5127 (current price level), and the third (TP3) near $2.4281. These targets appear to be based on Fibonacci retracement levels derived from the recent swing high and low.

XRP Price Prediction: Falling Wedge Breakout Targets $2.80

The RSI indicator at the bottom shows the momentum oscillator hovering in the mid-range zone, neither overbought nor oversold, suggesting room for movement in either direction

XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?
Source: TradingView

The yellow line appears to be crossing above the purple line, which could indicate building bullish momentum if sustained.

If the price can hold above the $2.40 range and reclaim the $2.60 level with conviction, it would set up a retest of the order block resistance near $2.80, with extended targets potentially reaching back toward the $3.00 psychological level.

However, failure to hold current support could see XRP drift back toward the $2.30-$2.20 range before the bulls regain control.

Trade the XRP Rally On CoinFutures With 1,000× Leverage

If you’re looking to trade the long XRP setup now that the market is catching strong bids, you can do that on the CoinFutures platform.

Coinfutures is a web and mobile platform where you can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, and other coins with up to 1,000× leverage.

Sign up takes seconds and doesn’t require identity verification.

The platform shows live prices that match real market movements using its own pricing system.

XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?

You can trade directly without using external exchanges or transferring coins between wallets.

CoinFutures also has simple yes-or-no trade options labeled “predictions” on the site, which work like binary options but with less complexity.

Pick any coin and choose a timeframe as short as 60 seconds. Then predict if the price will go up or down. If you’re right, you get a fixed payout. If you’re wrong, you only lose what you put in.

Get started by downloading the CoinFutures app.

You can fund your account using stablecoins like USDT or USDC, major cryptos like BTC and ETH, or credit cards through Apple Pay, Google Pay, or PIX.

After your deposit clears, select XRP, choose how much leverage you want, and place your trade.

XRP
XRP
$2.51
2.22 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
Blockchain News
Tariff Truce Ripples Into Crypto: Will Market Catch Relief From US-China Deal?
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-30 17:44:13
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-27 11:46:34
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
