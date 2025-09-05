BTC $110,815.11 1.20%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: $700 Million Whale Transfer Shocks Community – Is Wall Street Quietly Buying?

XRP Price Prediction
A $700M whale transfer just shook XRP markets – XRP price prediction now asks if Wall Street is secretly stacking before liftoff.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1757072773-xrp-price-prediction-1

A mysterious XRP whale just moved millions in a single transaction – and it could be the clearest sign yet that big players are quietly stacking XRP before the next leg up, fueling a bullish XRP price prediction.

The alert came from respected trader Xaif Crypto (18K+ followers on X), who spotted the high-value transfer before it started making waves across the crypto community.

Later on, blockchain analysts linked the wallet to the crypto exchange Kraken. It appears that this was a transfer from a cold to a hot wallet. Experts claim that this may occur when demand within the exchange for a specific token is increasing.

The size of this transaction captured eyeballs as $706 million worth of XRP was taken out of cold storage.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Dips Below $3 But Bullish Outlook Remains Intact

The latest wave of bearish momentum has pushed the token below the $3 psychological support as the Fear and Greed Index indicates a shift in market sentiment toward a cautious attitude.

Even though analysts expect that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month, the selling pressure increased after top altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Coin (BNB) made new all-time highs.

xrp price chart

XRP’s daily chart shows a completed breakout from a falling wedge – a bullish pattern that typically precedes major upward moves.

The price now appears to be consolidating just below the key $3.5 resistance, and if this level is cleared, it could open the door to a rapid rally toward $5, supporting a bullish XRP price prediction.

Whale activity continues to surge, with recent transfers suggesting large-scale accumulation that could trigger a supply shock in the coming weeks.

At the same time, as altcoin season heats up, fresh meme coin presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) are gaining serious momentum.

This Ethereum-based token has already attracted major investor interest, and once listed, its upside potential could rival, or even surpass, established meme coins.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Surpasses $1.8M Raised as Altcoins Go Full Send

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an explosive meme coin engineered to thrive in the chaos, hype, and FOMO that define every crypto bull run.

maxi doge crypto presale

This isn’t just any Shiba Inu – it’s a brand-new version of crypto’s most beloved dog breed dosed on pure “up only” energy and desperate to escape mom’s basement.

In Maxi’s world, red candles don’t exist. The market is pointing one way and Maxi Doge is here to chase it without holding any punches.

Through the Maxi Fund, up to 25% of presale money gets funneled into the most promising tokens of the season – amped up with 1000X leverage to squeeze every bit of action out of this cycle.

Grabbing $MAXI is simple.

Head to the official Maxi Doge website, connect your wallet (Best Wallet is a great option if you don’t have one)

You can swap crypto or just use a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Blockchain News
France’s Crypto Kidnapping Crisis Continues as Police Free Swiss Hostage, Arrest Seven
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-05 14:40:17
Price Analysis
WLFI Price Prediction: Trump Token in Chaos After Billionaire Wallet Blacklisted – Collapse Incoming?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-05 14:35:15
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
