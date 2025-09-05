XRP Price Prediction: $700 Million Whale Transfer Shocks Community – Is Wall Street Quietly Buying?

A $700M whale transfer just shook XRP markets – XRP price prediction now asks if Wall Street is secretly stacking before liftoff.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A mysterious XRP whale just moved millions in a single transaction – and it could be the clearest sign yet that big players are quietly stacking XRP before the next leg up, fueling a bullish XRP price prediction.

The alert came from respected trader Xaif Crypto (18K+ followers on X), who spotted the high-value transfer before it started making waves across the crypto community.

Later on, blockchain analysts linked the wallet to the crypto exchange Kraken. It appears that this was a transfer from a cold to a hot wallet. Experts claim that this may occur when demand within the exchange for a specific token is increasing.

The size of this transaction captured eyeballs as $706 million worth of XRP was taken out of cold storage.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Dips Below $3 But Bullish Outlook Remains Intact

The latest wave of bearish momentum has pushed the token below the $3 psychological support as the Fear and Greed Index indicates a shift in market sentiment toward a cautious attitude.

Even though analysts expect that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month, the selling pressure increased after top altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Coin (BNB) made new all-time highs.

XRP’s daily chart shows a completed breakout from a falling wedge – a bullish pattern that typically precedes major upward moves.

The price now appears to be consolidating just below the key $3.5 resistance, and if this level is cleared, it could open the door to a rapid rally toward $5, supporting a bullish XRP price prediction.

Whale activity continues to surge, with recent transfers suggesting large-scale accumulation that could trigger a supply shock in the coming weeks.

