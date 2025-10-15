BTC $110,763.17 -2.02%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: $63M Whale Dump Hits Binance – But Smart Money is Already Buying the Dip

Ripple XRP News XRP Price Prediction
$63M XRP whale dump shocks Binance, but buyers rush in – XRP price prediction now targets a rebound toward new highs.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: $63M Whale Dump Hits Binance – But Smart Money is Already Buying the Dip

A massive $63 million XRP transfer to Binance during Friday’s crash raised eyebrows, but analysts still support a bullish XRP price prediction as smart money continues buying the dip.

Buyers stepped in aggressively around the $2 level, showing confidence despite the market shakeout.

In the last 24 hours, XRP has climbed 1.6% to $2.50, with trading volumes holding strong at 4% of its total circulating market cap — a sign that momentum may be shifting back in the bulls’ favor.

Meanwhile, ETF assets held steady despite the downturn. The recently-launched REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) is still managing over $90 million worth of the token, which is pretty much what the fund had last week.

It appears that diamond-handed XRP holders took advantage of last week’s decline to scoop up the token at a much lower price, meaning that this isolated Binance transfer is not necessarily indicative of an overall shift in market sentiment.

XRP Price Prediction: Trend Line Support Bounce and Big Volumes Favor Bullish Outlook

The daily chart shows that XRP bounced off a key trend line as it touched the $2 level.

Above-average volumes reflect the technical relevance of this level and favor a bullish XRP price prediction for the near term.

xrp price chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also jumped off oversold levels as the price climbed to $2.5. However, the token is still trading below the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

Moving forward, a bullish breakout above $2.70 would confirm that the token is once again en route to hitting the $3 level.

Meanwhile, if positive momentum accelerates and a breakout above $3.5 occurs, that should set XRP on course to hit $5+ before the year ends.

Ripple has been focusing its efforts lately on growing its ecosystem as regulations have turned in its favor.

As institutional interest keeps growing, catching early crypto presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) while they are still flying below the market’s radar could deliver above-average returns during this cycle.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Makes Crypto Mining Fun, Simple, and Hardware-Free

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) makes it easy for anyone to start mining meme coins — no expensive gear, no complicated setup.

Players simply buy $PEPENODE, set up a virtual server, and launch as many mining rigs as they want.

The more rigs you run, the more meme coins you earn.

It’s that simple.

As your operation grows, you’ll climb the leaderboard and unlock surprise rewards, including airdrops of top meme coins like Pepe ($PEPE) and Bonk ($BONK).

You can upgrade rigs anytime to boost output and stay ahead of the competition.

As the game gains popularity, demand for $PEPENODE is expected to surge — making now the perfect time to get in early.

You can buy $PEPENODE at its discounted presale price by heading to the Pepenode official website and linking up your favorite wallet (e.g. Best Wallet)

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Buy PEPENODE Here.

XRP

editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
