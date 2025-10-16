BTC $108,022.34 -2.52%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: 5x ETF Filing Could Supercharge Gains – Are We About to See $100 XRP?

XRP Price Prediction
A new 5x XRP ETF could change everything – XRP price prediction now eyes $100 as institutional exposure expands.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
A new leveraged ETF tied to XRP has just been filed by a major asset manager, adding fuel to an already bullish XRP price prediction as Wall Street deepens its crypto exposure.

The firm behind the move is Volatility Shares, which already manages an XRP ETF offering 2X returns. Now, they’ve filed to launch a 5X leveraged ETF, aimed at amplifying gains for high-conviction investors.

Leveraged ETFs use tools like futures and options to boost exposure, allowing investors to potentially multiply returns by borrowing capital through margin accounts.

Alongside its Solana product, Volatility Shares now oversees $781 million in AUM, showing that institutional demand for crypto-based investment vehicles is rising fast.

As more financial giants roll out products like this, the case for higher XRP valuations continues to strengthen.

XRP Price Prediction: Ongoing Accumulation Favors Big Upcoming Push to $10

XRP is down 13% over the past week, yet trading activity remains high, with $6 billion in volume over the past 24 hours, representing 4% of its circulating supply.

Despite the pullback, XRP continues to hold within a key range between $2 and $3.65, still awaiting a breakout while Ethereum and BNB Coin push into new all-time highs.

This consolidation phase could be a sign of accumulation, not weakness — and all it may take is the right catalyst to send XRP soaring.

xrp price chart

A bullish RSI crossover above the 14-day moving average could be the early signal that a new leg up is coming.

In the near term, a move to $10 looks realistic as institutional adoption gains pace. Over the longer term, a $100 XRP price prediction is still in play as Ripple expands its ecosystem and utility.

At the same time, altcoin season has sparked major interest in early-stage presale plays like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) — a Solana-powered Bitcoin Layer-2 that has already raised $23 million from investors eager to catch the next wave of breakout potential.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Could Kickstart a New Era for BTCFi

BTC holders have waited for a long time for a project that solves the issues that have prevented Bitcoin’s DeFi ecosystem from further expanding.

bitcoin hyper crypto presale

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) introduces the first layer-2 scaling protocol for the top crypto, leveraging the efficiency and low transaction costs offered by the Solana network, along with smart contract support.

Through the Hyper Bridge, BTC holders can safely send their tokens to a designated Bitcoin wallet and get the corresponding amount in the Hyper L2 to stake, lend, and earn yield on their assets through a suite of dApps built on this side chain.

As top wallets and exchanges progressively embrace this solution, the demand for its native asset, $HYPER, should skyrocket, making Bitcoin Hyper one of the most attractive presales of the year.

To buy $HYPER before its next price increase, head to the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH or use a bank card to invest.

Buy HYPER Here.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
