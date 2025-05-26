BTC $110,129.42 0.88%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?

Price Prediction Ripple XRP
The collaboration between the Dubai Land Authority and Ctrl Alt will run on XRP ledger, and is aiming to grow to $16 billion by 2033.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?

The XRP price has risen by 1.5% today, with its move to $2.34 coming as the cryptocurrency market remains flat in the past 24 hours.

XRP is now up by 1.5% in a week and by 6% in the last 30 days, with the market’s fourth-biggest alt holding on to a 335% increase in the past year.

And the XRP price could pick up again very soon, after the Dubai Land Department signed a partnership deal with Ctrl Alt, which uses XRP Ledger to tokenize real estate.

Combine this with an increasingly bullish market and the likely arrival of XRP ETFs later in the year, and XRP long-term price prediction looks very promising.

Announced yesterday via X and an official press release, the partnership finds Ctrl Alt and the Dubai Land Department collaborating on a platform for tokenizing title deeds.

Their platform will allow for the fractionalization of real estate, and will permit minimum investments of AED 2,000 (c. $544).

Bullishly, the partners estimate that their platform could be worth AED 60 billion (c. $16 billion) in tokenized real estate by 2033, which would amount to roughly 7% of Dubai’s total real estate market.

If accurate, this would be a massive development for the burgeoning real-world asset (RWA) market and to XRP itself, with the partners running their platform on XRP Ledger.

Such an initiative points to a very promising future for XRP, which has the final settlement between Ripple and the SEC to look forward to, as well as the potential approval of 10 XRP ETFs.

And today, its chart suggests that the coin could be about to bounce upwards again, after a decline over the past few days.

XRP price chart.
Source: TradingView

In particular, its RSI (purple) has stabilized at around 50, halting a fall from 70 and looking ready to rebound.

Because the RSI had been in an oversold position for much of February, March and April, it’s reasonable to expect that the indicator – and the XRP price – will continue to rise in the near future.

On the other hand, XRP’s elevated 30-day average (orange) suggests that the coin may need to cool off before beginning another sustained leg higher.

Such a period could align with the potential approval of XRP ETFs later this year — a catalyst that may push the XRP price to $3 and beyond.

And if long-term momentum continues alongside growing institutional adoption and broader use in cross-border payments, XRP could climb toward the $500 level as it captures a larger share of the global remittance market.

This Breakout Presale Altcoin Could Leave the Market in the Dust

While XRP could beat other major tokens in the second half of the year, traders may prefer to look at newer alts if they want quicker, more above-average gains.

This includes looking at presale coins, which can sometimes generate enough momentum to rally vigorously when they list on exchanges.

And one presale token looking good for a post-listing rally is MIND of Pepe (MIND), which has now raised $10.5 million in its hugely popular sale.

With its sale due to end under five days, MIND of Pepe is on the brink of launching an AI autonomous agent for the cryptocurrency market.

Its AI platform will provide MIND holders with market analysis and advice, processing masses of social and trading data to identify emerging trends.

At the same time, it will also use its machine learning to generate its own meme tokens, with the aim being to make them as viral as possible.

What’s bullish about this is that MIND holders will gain early access to generated tokens, before they list on exchanges.

MIND holders can also stake the token for a passive income, with investors able to buy it now at the MIND of Pepe website.

It costs $0.0037515, which is its final sale presale, before it lists and potentially rallies.

Trending Crypto
