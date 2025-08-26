XRP Mastercard Launch Pushes Gemini Above Coinbase on US iOS App Store

XRP Mastercard launch pushes Gemini above Coinbase on US iOS App Store as special edition card offers 4% XRP rewards driving user surge.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 26, 2025

Gemini has overtaken Coinbase on U.S. iOS App Store rankings following its XRP Mastercard launch with Ripple.

According to Sensor Tower’s data, Gemini has overtaken Coinbase in the App Store’s finance category rankings following Monday’s card announcement, with Gemini climbing to 11th place while Coinbase sits at 26th.

The milestone appears particularly significant given that Coinbase reports over three times Gemini’s daily trading volume, with $4.54 billion compared to Gemini’s $382.49 million in 24-hour activity as per CoinMarketCap data.

Special Edition XRP Card Drives User Surge

The special-edition XRP credit card, developed through Gemini’s partnership with Ripple and issued by WebBank under Mastercard’s World Elite program, offers up to 4% back in XRP on everyday purchases with no annual fees.

Meet the Gemini Credit Card, XRP edition.



Designed for enthusiasts, this limited edition metal card gives up to 4% back in XRP instantly. No waiting, just stacking.



Available now 👀 pic.twitter.com/KU1bX7NvDS — Gemini (@Gemini) August 25, 2025

Cardholders earn 4% back in XRP on gas, EV charging, and rideshare spending, 3% on dining, 2% on groceries, and 1% on all other purchases, positioning the product as one of the market’s most competitive crypto rewards offerings.

New users receive a $200 bonus in XRP after spending $3,000 within the first 90 days, while select merchant partnerships provide up to 10% back on qualifying purchases to maximize customer returns.

Gemini reports that XRP has proven the most lucrative rewards option among its credit card offerings, with users who chose XRP rewards and held for at least a year seeing returns increase by more than 450% between October 2021 and July 2025.

“The Gemini Credit Card is a bridge to the future of finance,” said Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and CEO of Gemini.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared a similar sentiment in an X post celebrating the launch, writing, “An XRP rewards credit card out in the world?! What a time to be alive, XRP family.”

An XRP rewards credit card out in the world?! What a time to be alive, XRP family…



Use the special edition @Gemini card for everyday purchases, and earn up to 4% XRP back. https://t.co/arz9v68S0Z pic.twitter.com/ck5KgKlaZK — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) August 25, 2025

The card launch coincides with expanded access to Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, now available for U.S. spot trading on Gemini, with the USD-backed token growing to over $640 million in market capitalization since its launch earlier this year.

Sensor Tower performance data reveals Gemini’s sustained climb in the finance category, with the exchange maintaining a consistent top 25-30 position throughout the July 28 to August 26 period and achieving over 90,000 downloads this month.

Sensor Tower Analytics showing Gemini vs Coinbase performance (Source: SensorTower)

Meanwhile, Coinbase demonstrated high volatility, dropping from around 95th place in late July to approximately 155th in mid-August before surging to its current 11th position, which is a massive 90+ position improvement.

Tyler Winklevoss declared “The flippening is accelerating” in a Monday X post, highlighting the overtaking of a platform with substantially higher trading volumes as a win.

Ripple Partnership Strengthens IPO Positioning

The XRP card launch builds on Ripple’s strategic backing of Gemini’s IPO ambitions, with the payments giant extending a $75 million credit line that could expand to $150 million to support the exchange’s public debut.

Gemini filed its S-1 with the SEC to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “GEMI,” positioning itself to become the third U.S. crypto exchange to go public following Coinbase in 2021 and Bullish earlier this month.

Notably, the agreement, disclosed in Gemini’s SEC filing, introduces RLUSD as a borrowing option once the initial facility is utilized, giving Ripple’s stablecoin direct integration into U.S. exchange infrastructure.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Cantor Fitzgerald are leading the offering, despite Gemini posting a $282.5 million net loss in the first half of 2025 while cash reserves dropped from $341.5 million to $161.9 million.

In recent months, several other major crypto firms, including OKX, Grayscale, and Kraken, have also signaled IPO intentions.

At the same time, listed leaders like Coinbase and MicroStrategy recently hit multi-year highs amid favorable regulatory developments under the Trump administration.