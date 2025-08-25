Gemini Launches Visa-like $XRP Credit Card with Crypto Rewards

Gemini folds rewards and rails into Ripple’s stack as users can earn up to 4% XRP on the new XRP Edition card while U.S. spot traders toggle RLUSD as a base.

Journalist Hassan Shittu
Last updated: August 25, 2025

Gemini has announced the launch of a special-edition XRP credit card in partnership with Ripple, giving U.S. customers a new way to earn cryptocurrency rewards on everyday spending.

The product, unveiled this week, offers up to 4% back in XRP with no annual fees, positioning itself as one of the most accessible crypto reward cards in the market.

New XRP Credit Card Offers Up to 4% Crypto Rewards and $200 Bonus

According to the announcement, the limited-edition XRP Credit Card is available now to U.S. residents, issued by WebBank under the Mastercard World Elite program.

Meet the Gemini Credit Card, XRP edition.



Designed for enthusiasts, this limited edition metal card gives up to 4% back in XRP instantly. No waiting, just stacking.



The launch comes on the heels of Ripple’s recent support for Gemini’s IPO push and reflects the companies’ deepening collaboration. The card not only enhances XRP’s role in payments but also expands access to Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, which is now available for U.S. spot trading on Gemini.

RLUSD, a USD-backed stablecoin launched earlier this year, has already grown to a market capitalization of more than $640 million, ranking among the top six dollar-pegged tokens.

The XRP Credit Card rewards structure is designed to appeal to a broad base of consumers. Cardholders can earn 4% back in XRP on gas, EV charging, and rideshare; 3% on dining; 2% on groceries; and 1% on all other purchases.

Gemini noted that new users will also receive a $200 bonus in XRP after spending $3,000 within the first 90 days. Gemini is further partnering with select merchants to offer up to 10% back on qualifying purchases, giving users an opportunity to maximize returns.

According to Gemini, XRP has proven to be the most lucrative reward option among its credit card offerings. Between October 2021 and July 2025, users who chose XRP as their rewards currency and held it for at least a year saw their returns increase by over 450%.

This growth has fueled optimism among both companies that the new card will resonate strongly with the so-called “XRP Army” and beyond.

Gemini described the launch as part of its effort to “bridge traditional finance and crypto,” while Ripple emphasized that the card will give millions of Americans a simple entry point into digital assets.

“The Gemini Credit Card is a bridge to the future of finance,” said Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and CEO of Gemini.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse echoed the sentiment, noting the larger significance of making crypto rewards practical for everyday use. “Fifty-five million Americans own crypto, and that number is only increasing,” he said.

“With Gemini, we’re making everyday spending a chance to earn and connect with both XRP and RLUSD. It’s a step toward giving people a faster way to move money and making crypto simple and approachable for everyone.”

XRP remains one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and is widely used for payments and cross-border settlement through the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which powers fast and low-cost transactions.

Notably, the XRPL is already being integrated into financial services globally by institutions including Société Générale–Forge, Guggenheim Treasury Services, and Brazil's Braza Bank.

Notably, the XRPL is already being integrated into financial services globally by institutions including Société Générale–Forge, Guggenheim Treasury Services, and Brazil’s Braza Bank.

Crypto IPO Boom Continues as Ripple Funds Gemini’s Wall Street Debut

Ripple has stepped in as a key financial backer of Gemini’s planned public debut, extending a $75 million credit line that could rise to $150 million. The agreement, disclosed in Gemini’s SEC filing, also introduces Ripple’s new stablecoin, RLUSD, as a borrowing option once the initial facility is used.

Gemini, founded in 2014 by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, filed on August 16 to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “GEMI.” If successful, it would become the third U.S. crypto exchange to go public, after Coinbase in 2021 and Bullish earlier this month. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Cantor Fitzgerald are leading the offering.

The timing comes as investor appetite for crypto stocks intensifies. Circle’s June IPO saw shares jump nearly tenfold from the $31 offering price, while Bullish more than tripled on its first trading day. Other industry players, including OKX, Grayscale, and Kraken, are also eyeing listings.

Gemini’s financials, however, remain under strain. The firm posted a $282.5 million net loss in the first half of 2025, up from $41.4 million last year, while revenue fell to $67.9 million. Cash reserves dropped to $161.9 million from $341.5 million at the end of 2024.

Ripple’s support gives Gemini fresh liquidity while positioning RLUSD in a market dominated by USDT and USDC.