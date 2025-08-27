XRP Futures Break $1B Open Interest Mark on CME Platform

XRP futures saw over $1b in volume on Aug. 25, marking their busiest trading day since mid-July.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Last updated: August 26, 2025

XRP futures on CME Group has now crossed the $1b open interest milestone, becoming the fastest crypto contract to do so, just three months after launch.

The achievement shows growing institutional appetite for regulated exposure to digital assets.

CME said its wider crypto futures suite has now surpassed $30b in notional open interest for the first time. Both Solana and XRP futures crossed $1b, but XRP hit the mark at record speed, outpacing its peers and drawing fresh attention from funds and corporate desks.

The move is being viewed as a sign of market maturity and deepening liquidity in digital asset derivatives. Analysts say it reflects a new wave of institutional capital, as traditional finance increasingly embraces crypto markets through regulated venues.

High Volume Drop Tests Key Levels Before Quick Rebound

XRP itself has remained volatile. The token traded within a 5% range between $2.98 and $2.84 in the 24 hours ending Aug. 26. The steepest move came on Aug. 25, when the price fell from $2.96 to $2.84 on volume three times higher than its daily average.

Institutional buying quickly stepped in, lifting the token back to $2.92. Market participants described the $2.84 level as critical support, with volumes suggesting renewed corporate and fund activity. In the final hour of the session, XRP rose 0.7% from $2.90 to $2.92 on more than 5.7m traded tokens.

On the derivatives side, XRP futures recorded their heaviest daily activity since July 15 on Aug. 25. A total of 7,533 contracts changed hands, equivalent to more than $1b in volume. Since launch in May, CME’s XRP futures have seen over 251,000 contracts traded, representing $9.02b in cumulative notional volume.

Technical Indicators Point To Possible XRP Retest Of Lower Levels

The regulated nature of CME’s contracts, which settle to the CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate and are supervised by the CFTC, has been a key factor in attracting demand. Analysts argue the milestone shows confidence in XRP’s long-term role in institutional portfolios.

Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget, said XRP is sitting at a technical crossroads. Bollinger Bands are tightening, RSI remains neutral, and low buying volume suggests a possible retest of $2.60 to $2.00.

“A break above the $3.10 level with conviction and volume, and a run toward $3.40 could follow,” he added. “But derivative markets are skewed short, and upside stays guarded until momentum firms.”

XRP Futures Strength Sparks Renewed Talk Of Spot ETF Approval

The development also feeds into broader speculation about spot XRP ETFs. Several asset managers, including Grayscale, Bitwise and 21Shares, have filed applications with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Market participants believe strong futures liquidity could support those cases.

The surge in XRP futures comes against a backdrop of firm crypto markets. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled rate cuts at Jackson Hole, fueling risk appetite across equities and digital assets. While Bitcoin has dominated headlines, XRP’s rapid derivatives growth signals its expanding role among institutions.

Elsewhere in the market, other altcoins have also seen bursts of activity. Shiba Inu briefly spiked toward $0.0000135 following a short-term technical signal, while Cardano’s development efforts continue to draw interest. Yet analysts caution that sustained momentum across smaller tokens will still depend on Bitcoin’s trajectory and broader macro conditions.