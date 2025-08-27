Bitcoin Price Prediction: $700M UAE Mining Stash, Fed Turmoil, and Sequans’ $200M Treasury Push

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 26, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is at $111,700, up 1.75% in the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $2.22 trillion. Behind the numbers, institutional and government activity is shaping Bitcoin as a global reserve asset. Blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence found the UAE government has over 6,300 BTC, worth around $700 million, acquired directly through state-backed mining operations.

The holdings are tied to Citadel Mining, a company linked to the Abu Dhabi royal family via the International Holding Company (IHC).

🇦🇪 Arkham reveals that the UAE holds $700M in Bitcoin through Citadel Public Mining Group.



This makes the UAE one of the largest sovereign #Bitcoin holders. pic.twitter.com/WrUH2rc5kh — Cryptic (@Cryptic_Web3) August 26, 2025

This confirms the UAE is ahead of El Salvador but behind Bhutan, sixth largest nation-state Bitcoin holder. Earlier it was speculated the UAE had 420,000 BTC, now that’s been debunked.

While far smaller than China, the US, or the UK, which together hold nearly 200,000 BTC, the UAE’s direct mining strategy signals a deliberate push to accumulate Bitcoin as part of its sovereign reserves.

Fed Turmoil Raises Bitcoin’s Hedge Appeal

Bitcoin’s narrative as an alternative reserve asset also gained traction amid political turmoil in the United States. President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, claiming misconduct related to mortgage documents. Cook denies the allegations and legal experts say Trump can’t remove her before her term ends.

The dollar weakened against every major peer after President Donald Trump moved to oust Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her post, denting sentiment toward the world’s reserve currency https://t.co/1xJCfDbMm9 — Bloomberg (@business) August 26, 2025

The controversy has raised concerns about the independence of the Federal Reserve, a key to global investor confidence. Analysts, including Alex Obchakevich of Obchakevich Research, warn that politicizing the Fed could weaken the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency.

Crypto experts note that such instability may reinforce Bitcoin’s role as a hedge against central bank intervention. While BTC isn’t ready to replace the dollar, its recognition as a politically neutral asset is accelerating in moments of uncertainty.

Sequans’ $200M Bitcoin Treasury Plan

Meanwhile, corporate adoption continues to expand. Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS), a Paris-based semiconductor firm, announced plans to raise up to $200 million via an equity sale to expand its Bitcoin reserves.

The company already holds over 3,000 BTC ($331 million) and has set a bold target of 100,000 BTC by 2030.

French Chipmaker Sequans Plans $200 Million Share Sale to Build Bitcoin Treasury

► https://t.co/MWzXsssLmt https://t.co/MWzXsssLmt — Decrypt (@DecryptMedia) August 26, 2025

CEO Dr. Georges Karam said the funds will be deployed “judiciously” to strengthen the corporate treasury. While raising equity could dilute existing shareholders, analysts argue that linking corporate expansion to Bitcoin accumulation reflects a growing trend among public companies.

Sequans’ move mirrors strategies by MicroStrategy, which has turned BTC into its balance-sheet backbone.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Path Toward $130K

Technically, Bitcoin is consolidating within a descending channel after peaking at $124,450 earlier this month. The 50-period SMA at $113,495 is capping rebounds, while short-term support sits at $112,000.

Momentum is mixed, with the RSI at 46 signaling early recovery signs and the MACD flattening, hinting that bearish momentum may be fading.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If Bitcoin breaks above $116,850, bulls could retest $120,900 and eventually the August high at $124,450. A failure to hold $110,000, however, risks pullbacks toward $108,695 and $105,150.

In my opinion, the combination of nation-state accumulation, corporate treasuries and Fed chaos means Bitcoin is less likely to crash and more likely to go higher. If momentum plays out, BTC could get back to $130K and cement its status as the world’s digital reserve asset.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $12.1 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012805—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale