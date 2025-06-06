Elon Musk’s X and Polymarket Deal Pushes Onchain Prediction Markets Into Global Social Feeds

Early Friday, X confirmed that crypto prediction market Polymarket will serve as its official prediction-market partner, an arrangement that marries real-time betting probabilities with the constant flow of posts across X.

The deal arrives after Polymarket processed more than US$8 billion in wagers last year, even while blocking U.S. users, and aligns with Elon Musk’s long-stated belief that crowd forecasts often outshine traditional polls.

⚖️ X-Polymarket alliance brings prediction markets into social media



The leading prediction market platform Polymarket has announced a partnership (https://t.co/JUzBaMx9tL) with Elon Musk’s company xAI, which, in addition to AI development, is also behind the social network X.… pic.twitter.com/DkE09LB388 — Traders Union (@TradersUnion_TU) June 6, 2025

Kalshi Misfire Leaves X Searching for a Prediction-Market Partner

X’s first foray into event-wagering data began—and ended—with Kalshi. Late in May, the regulated U.S. exchange issued a press release trumpeting an alliance with Musk’s platform. Bloomberg reported that within hours, the notice vanished, and Kalshi confirmed the deal had been “rolled back.”

The reversal also hinted at friction between Kalshi’s strictly regulated model and X’s global ambitions.

Key moments that derailed the initial plan:

Kalshi’s announcement caught industry observers off-guard, coming without the usual social-media fanfare from Musk or X’s corporate accounts.

Compliance hurdles loomed large: Kalshi’s contracts require Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight, a framework that would have limited the breadth of markets visible on X.

By day’s end, both companies had scrubbed references to the arrangement, indicating a clean break rather than a delay.

Polymarket Steps In: A Better Fit for Elon Musk’s X Vision

Just weeks later, X shifted toward the crypto sphere, naming Polymarket its official prediction-market partner.

The shift aligned with Musk’s preference for decentralized solutions that can scale internationally without traditional brokerage constraints. Unlike Kalshi, Polymarket already runs on blockchain rails and caters largely to non-U.S. bettors, easing many of the jurisdictional headaches that torpedoed the previous attempt.

Shayne Coplan, Polymarket’s chief executive, marked the announcement with an energetic post.

Proud to announce @Polymarket’s partnership with @X and @xai as their Official Prediction Market Partner. The two top truth seeking apps on the internet are stronger together.



Welcome to News 2.0.



Stay tuned https://t.co/P6Xd7yKlmt — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) June 6, 2025

The official X account echoed the sentiment hours later. Curiously, Musk himself stayed silent, letting the companies’ statements speak for him, a contrast to his usual hands-on approach but one that showed confidence in the market-driven product.

Polymarket Odds, Front-and-Center on X

X plans to weave Polymarket probabilities directly into the social feed, turning fast-moving conversations into a live dashboard of crowd sentiment. Instead of leaving for a separate site, users will see a small odds widget pinned beneath trending posts, updating in real time.

When a hot topic (e.g. an election, a sports final, or a Federal Reserve rate decision) surges on the timeline, the overlay will surface the latest numbers from the crypto prediction market and link to the full contract on Polymarket for those outside restricted jurisdictions.

What users can expect at launch:

Compact probability bar appearing under tweets that match an active Polymarket contract.

Hover or tap to reveal a short description, current implied odds, and 24-hour movement.

One-click handoff to the Polymarket interface for deeper charts (geofenced for U.S. users).

Ability to follow a contract, adding real-time alerts to the X notification pane.

Grok Turns Raw Numbers Into Readable Insights

X will also lean on X’s AI Grok to decode swings in the market.

Grok will scan fresh posts, on-chain trade flows, and historical data to draft one-line summaries to help readers understand why a contract moved without sifting through thousands of comments: “Odds for a June rate hike slipped three points after Powell’s press conference,” for instance.

Key layers in the explanatory stack:

Context ranking: Grok shows the top three driver tweets influencing a contract’s change.

Grok shows the top three driver tweets influencing a contract’s change. Sentiment link-out: A quick tap opens an AI-generated timeline of relevant discussions and charts.

A quick tap opens an AI-generated timeline of relevant discussions and charts. Market health check: Color-coded indicators warn of thin liquidity or whale-sized trades that might skew probabilities.

Color-coded indicators warn of thin liquidity or whale-sized trades that might skew probabilities. Future expansion: X engineers hint at letting verified experts pin rebuttals or alternative interpretations, adding editorial balance without dulling the data-first approach.

X and Polymarket: Rethinking How to Gauge the Market

By threading Polymarket’s live probabilities into every corner of the timeline, X is betting that data-driven foresight will become as habitual as scrolling a feed. If the experiment succeeds, users may soon weigh a politician’s promise or a company’s earnings hint against an instantly updated crowd forecast.

Yet the stakes run deeper than a slick new widget.

X must manage hard regulatory lines and ethical gray zones, proving it can spotlight prediction data without morphing into an unlicensed betting house or amplifying manipulative whale trades. Whether the platform threads that needle will determine if this partnership becomes a fixture of daily discourse or a cautionary tale.