BTC $101,885.99 -2.83%
ETH $2,429.12 -6.91%
SOL $145.14 -5.46%
PEPE $0.000010 -9.55%
SHIB $0.000012 -6.06%
DOGE $0.17 -8.39%
XRP $2.10 -4.66%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.63
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Crypto Policy Heavyweights Back BRCA – Could Safe Harbor Spark a New Onchain Build-Out?

Blockchain Regulation U.S. Congress
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Eight key players in the crypto policy space, including the Blockchain Association, Crypto Council for Innovation, and the Digital Chamber, joined on Thursday to support the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) by advocating for its inclusion in crypto market structure legislation.

Key Crypto Players Back BRCA

Signed by the DeFi Education Fund, Coin Center, Solana Policy Institute, The Digital Chamber, Blockchain Association, Crypto Council for Innovation, Paradigm, and Bitcoin Policy Institute, a joint statement published on June 5 calls for BRCA’s swift passage.

“We are united in our commitment to protecting the software developers building our financial future,” a statement from the organizations read.

“Today, DeFi Education Fund, Coin Center, Solana Policy Institute, The Digital Chamber, Blockchain Association, Crypto Council for Innovation, Paradigm, and Bitcoin Policy Institute speak to Congress with one voice: include the bipartisan Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) in market structure.”

“As much-needed digital asset regulation develops in the United States, it is critically important to remember that developers creating peer-to-peer, noncustodial software and the infrastructure providers who enable decentralized networks have little in common with traditional financial institutions and should not be treated as such,” the statement continues.

The Fight for A Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Continues

Introduced by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY), this congressional session, the bipartisan legislation would prohibit blockchain software developers from being treated as money-transmitting services under the Bank Secrecy Act.

Proponents of BRCA argue that it should be folded into larger digital asset market structure legislation in hopes of preventing unfair enforcement against blockchain developers, particularly as U.S. lawmakers bring forth ideas for a new crypto policy framework.

Just last month, Reps. French Hill (AR-R), G.T. Thompson (PA-R), Bryan Steil (R-WI), and Dusty Johnson (SD-R) released a discussion draft of a bill set to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets in the United States.

However, with increased political polarization emerging over cryptocurrencies, it is still unclear how far any such legislation will be able to advance.

Press Releases
China’s DeepSeek Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe, and Cardano by End of 2025
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025
Press Releases
Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 June – XRP, Solana, Cardano
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,293,404,033,837
-5.03
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
China’s DeepSeek Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe, and Cardano by End of 2025
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025
Press Releases
Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 June – XRP, Solana, Cardano
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Industry Talk
BREAKING: Uber Explores Global Stablecoin Transfers as CEO Hails Bitcoin ‘Proven’ Store of Value
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-06-05 19:59:10
JPMorgan Plans to Let Clients Borrow Against Crypto ETFs
2025-06-05 19:34:00
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors