World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025

Claude AI sees explosive price moves ahead for XRP, Cardana and Ethereum holders.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Anthropic’s Claude AI, a highly competent rival to ChatGPT, predicts that XRP, Dogecoin, and Pi Network could deliver massive upside sooner than many expect.

The $2 trillion market leader Bitcoin is just 9% down from its all-time high (ATH) of $124,128 and is likely to set a new high watermark through the historically strong month of “Uptober”.

US Policymakers are also accelerating a potential bull run. In July, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first nationwide U.S. legislation focused on stablecoins, mandating full reserve requirements. Shortly after, the SEC announced Project Crypto, a framework aimed at modernizing securities laws to better fit the digital asset era.

With stronger regulatory oversight, the next altcoin rally will eclipse the 2021 boom, fueled by regulatory clarity. If Claude AI’s outlook proves correct, XRP, Cardano, and Ethereum could be the leaders of this surge.

XRP (Ripple): Claude AI Sees Potential Gains of 700%+ Toward $24

Claude AI projects that Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could climb as high as $24 by late 2025, a jump of more than 739% from its current price near $2.85.

Source: Claude AI

XRP has already shown resilience this cycle. On July 18, it hit $3.65, surpassing its 2018 record of $3.40, before pulling back roughly 22% amid macro headwinds.

Ripple’s payment network continues to expand globally and has received notable endorsements. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund recognized XRP as an affordable remittance tool for emerging markets.

Its years-long dispute with the SEC was resolved in early 2025 when the agency dropped its lawsuit, following a 2023 ruling confirming XRP’s retail sales do not meet the definition of securities.

Claude AI suggests that a sustained move back above the July high could open the door to $4–$5, with a more aggressive bullish scenario placing upside potential anywhere between $7 and $24.

Technical indicators have flagged three bullish formations across support and resistance zones in the past year, hinting at a possible rapid breakout in Q4.

While markets largely shrugged at recent Fed cuts and the launch of the first spot XRP ETF, the SEC’s decisions on additional ETF applications expected next month, along with new federal crypto laws, could be major catalysts.

Over the past year, XRP has surged 346%, outpacing Bitcoin’s 77.5% gains and delivering six times Ethereum’s 58% performance.

Cardano ($ADA): Claude Predicts 8X Gains for the Smart Contract Pioneer

Cardano ($ADA) has been regaining traction, in part due to growing political visibility. Most notably, U.S. President Trump recently floated the idea of including ADA in a federal crypto reserve, sourced entirely through enforcement seizures instead of market purchases.

Source: Claude AI

Created by Charles Hoskinson, one of Ethereum’s co-founders, Cardano is unique for its academic, peer-reviewed development model and its strong focus on sustainability and scalability.

With a market cap of over $28.8 billion, Cardano is steadily competing with Ethereum and closing the adoption gap with Solana.

Claude forecasts ADA could hit $6.10 by year-end, a nearly 8X gain from its current level of $0.7934.

From a technical perspective, ADA has been trading in a descending wedge since late 2024, facing resistance near $1.10. A strong Uptober push it to $2 by late Q4, but a bull run is likely the only thing that could drive it higher.

Claude’s $6.10 target implies ADA would need to more than double its 2021 ATH of $3.09, a feat achievable only with the onset of rapid adoption, something that US regulators would need to cultivate with a framework.

Ethereum ($ETH): Claude AI Predicts a Strong Push Higher for the Leading Smart Contract Network

Ethereum ($ETH) remains the backbone of decentralized applications and DeFi, boasting a market capitalization above $502.4 billion.

Source: Claude AI

With more than $87.75 billion in total value locked (TVL), ETH’s role in smart contracts ensures its long-term relevance and adoption.

Claude projects Ethereum could reach $6,925 by year’s end, a 66% increase from its current price of $4,169.

Continuous improvements, whether from the Ethereum Foundation or Layer-2 scaling projects, reinforce ETH’s outlook. The introduction of spot ETFs has also brought in substantial and sustained institutional investment, as TradFi piggybacks off the price rises with regulated exposure to ETH.

Additional upside could materialize if President Trump advances comprehensive crypto reforms, offering the regulatory certainty needed to spark further gains.

Chart signals align with this view. After consolidating in a falling wedge, ETH rebounded from $1,800 to $2,412 in May, showing renewed whale accumulation. Coming into October, a bullish expanding triangle pattern lines the way to a potential run-up to $6,000 or beyond.

If markets struggle to hold $4,000, ETH still has strong support around $3,500–$3,700. A recovery rally could see $5,000 as soon as mid-October, with $6,900 being the Christmas target.

