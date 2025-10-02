BTC $118,564.33 2.03%
Witkoff’s Son Plans to Tokenize Trump Family Real Estate, Including Trump Tower Dubai

The plan, still in early stages, would mark a significant step toward democratizing access to premium real estate.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

Last updated: 
Witkoff’s Son Plans to Tokenize Trump Family Real Estate, Including Trump Tower Dubai

Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial and son of US special envoy Steve Witkoff, is looking to bring the Trump family’s real estate empire onto the blockchain.

Key Takeaways:

  • Zach Witkoff aims to tokenize Trump family real estate, starting with projects like Trump Tower Dubai.
  • The plan seeks to give everyday investors access to high-end real estate via blockchain.
  • World Liberty Financial and ALT5 Sigma are exploring tokenized asset offerings but have not confirmed direct involvement yet.

Speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore alongside Donald Trump Jr., Witkoff outlined a vision to make landmark properties like Trump Tower Dubai investable through tokenized shares, according to a report by Bloomberg.

“The Trump family has one of the most exciting real estate asset portfolios in the world,” he said. “What if I told you that you could go on an exchange and buy one token of Trump Tower Dubai?”

Early Tokenization Plan Aims to Open Premium Real Estate to the Public

The plan, still in early stages, would mark a significant step toward democratizing access to premium real estate.

“Why don’t you have access to investing in Class A real estate?” Witkoff asked. “Right now, you can only do that through a REIT or a public corporation.”

World Liberty Financial, founded last year in partnership with the Trump family, already issues a stablecoin called USD1 and has plans to offer lending and borrowing features.

Witkoff also chairs ALT5 Sigma, a publicly traded treasury firm holding WLFI, another token issued by World Liberty.

ALT5 promotes itself as a platform enabling businesses to issue and trade tokenized assets across asset classes, including real estate and private funds.

Witkoff stopped short of confirming whether World Liberty or ALT5 would directly handle the tokenization.

However, the ambition is to open up traditionally gated assets to a broader investor base using blockchain infrastructure.

Tokenizing real estate has lagged behind other real-world asset initiatives due to regulatory complexity and a history of failed projects.

But the momentum is shifting. Major firms like BlackRock have tokenized shares of money-market funds, and tokenized ETFs have started gaining traction this year.

The Trump family’s crypto pivot has accelerated in 2024, with ventures spanning Bitcoin mining, memecoins, and crypto ETFs. Now, their sprawling global real estate footprint may be the next asset class to meet blockchain rails.

Among the most anticipated projects is the 80-story Trump Tower International Hotel and Tower in Dubai, featuring a private members-only club called “The Trump,” panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, and luxury penthouses with sky pools.

Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market

In a recent research, Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands said that tokenization of RWAs could unlock a $400 trillion traditional finance market.

Animoca researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan said the global market for private credit, treasury debt, commodities, stocks, alternative funds, and bonds represents a vast runway for growth.

“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report, the market for tokenized RWAs could grow to $16 trillion by 2030.

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries alone are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds driving most of the activity.

Institutional interest is accelerating, with major banks, asset managers, and blockchain-native firms exploring tokenization for yield and liquidity management.

Bo Hines Sheds Light on GENIUS Stablecoin Project, Calls it “First Piece of the Puzzle”
AVAX Surges as Avalanche Treasury Co. Plans $1B Token Purchase and Public Listing
