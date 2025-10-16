WisdomTree Gains FCA Approval to Offer Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs to UK Retail Investors

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Last updated: October 16, 2025

WisdomTree announced on Thursday that it has received approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to make its UK-listed cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) available to retail investors.

The move follows the regulator’s decision to lift its long-standing ban on retail access to crypto ETPs, marking a pivotal shift in how individual investors can gain exposure to digital assets.

From the week commencing 20 October, the WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin (BTCW/WXBT) and WisdomTree Physical Ethereum (ETHW/WETP) ETPs will be available through UK-regulated investment platforms. Both products, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) since May 2024, were previously restricted to professional investors only.

Expanding Retail Participation in Digital Assets

The approval comes amid rising demand for regulated and transparent access to crypto exposure. A recent WisdomTree survey found that 39% of UK savers and investors would be more likely to invest in crypto if their bank, investment platform, or adviser offered access.

By allowing ETP availability through familiar brokerage channels, the FCA’s decision effectively legitimizes crypto ETPs as a mainstream investment option for UK households.

Alexis Marinof, CEO for Europe at WisdomTree, describes the approval as “a landmark moment for UK investors,” adding that retail investors can now “gain direct exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum through a secure, transparent, and familiar exchange-traded structure.”

Institutional-Grade Crypto Exposure at Lower Cost

WisdomTree manages approximately $3 billion in crypto ETP assets, has positioned itself as a leading issuer of institutional-grade, physically backed crypto products in Europe.

Its ETPs are recognized for competitive management fees — with the WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin ETP currently offering a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.15%until the end of 2025, among the lowest in the industry.

The company first launched its Bitcoin ETP in 2019, becoming the first established issuer to provide European investors with physically backed exposure to the asset. Since then, its crypto range has expanded to 11 products, available across 15 European markets, including Germany, France, Italy, and Sweden.

Strengthening the UK’s Position in Digital Finance

The FCA’s approval of WisdomTree’s prospectus not only reinforces investor protection standards but also signals the UK’s growing openness toward regulated digital asset investment. As global competition intensifies between jurisdictions like the US and EU, the UK’s move could help attract both retail and institutional participation in its evolving crypto market.

For WisdomTree, the decision marks another step in its mission to bridge traditional finance with the digital economy — and for UK investors, it opens a new chapter in regulated crypto access.

U.S. ETF Industry Tops $12.7 Trillion

Europe continues to lag behind the U.S. in crypto product innovation, with American regulators and issuers driving the next wave of institutional-grade offerings and market growth.

In September, the U.S. exchange-traded-fund industry climbed to a record $12.70 trillion in assets at the end of September, according to new data from ETFGI, marking a 22.7 percent increase from $10.35 trillion at the close of 2024.

During September, U.S. ETFs gathered $152.50 billion in net inflows, the second-highest monthly total on record, bringing year-to-date inflows to $951.27 billion—already surpassing last year’s full-year record of $740.78 billion. Assets have now posted 41 consecutive months of net inflows, ETFGI said, highlighting sustained investor demand even amid higher rates and market volatility.

The continued growth and demand shows the dominance of ETFs as the preferred vehicle for both institutional and retail investors.

Crypto ETFs Cement Their Place in Mainstream Portfolios

ETFGI’s data highlight how digital-asset ETFs have matured from speculative novelty to permanent fixture. The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF now oversees $5.46 billion, while the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETFmanages $3.00 billion.

Their steady inflows contrast with outflows seen across leveraged and inverse products, suggesting investors are treating Bitcoin and Ethereum as longer-term growth plays rather than short-term trades.

With more than $1.38 trillion in net inflows over the past 12 months, ETFGI said the industry remains on pace to finish 2025 at another all-time high. Rising adoption of spot crypto products and tokenization-themed ETFs could provide an additional tailwind in the fourth quarter.