UK FCA Eyes Retail Access to Crypto ETNs, Ending Four-Year UK Freeze

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.

Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed lifting its ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) for retail investors, according to a press release on June 6.

If the plan goes ahead, retail investors in the UK would once again be able to buy crypto ETNs—something they haven’t been allowed to do since the 2021 ban.

The FCA has put the change out for comment as part of a broader look at how to encourage digital-finance innovation while still protecting consumers.

ETNs tied to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether could then list on FCA-approved markets such as the London Stock Exchange, giving everyday investors the same access professionals already enjoy.

A Shift From Past Caution to Measured Access

When the FCA originally introduced the ban on crypto derivatives and ETNs for retail investors in 2021, it did so on the grounds of consumer protection.

At the time, the regulator warned that cryptoassets were “ill-suited for retail consumers,” citing concerns about high volatility, market manipulation, and a lack of reliable valuation. However, in its latest statement, the FCA acknowledges that the market has evolved.

“This consultation demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth and competitiveness of the UK’s crypto industry,” said David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA.

“We want to rebalance our approach to risk, and lifting the ban would allow people to make the choice on whether such a high-risk investment is right for them, given they could lose all their money.”

The proposed changes would apply only to crypto ETNs traded on FCA-approved investment exchanges. The broader ban on crypto derivatives, such as options and futures, for retail customers will remain in place.

Safeguards and Rules for Retail Access

Should the FCA lift the ban, the sale of crypto ETNs to retail investors would still be subject to strict conditions. Only products listed on a recognised investment exchange (RIE) would be permitted, and all firms offering them would need to comply with financial promotion rules.

The rules seek to ensure investors grasp the risks. They call for plain-language disclosures and ban gimmicky incentives or misleading ads, much like the safeguards that already cover direct crypto purchases.

Crypto ETNs function as bank-issued debt notes that track digital-asset prices, letting investors follow the market without holding the coins themselves. They’re already traded in the EU and the US, where demand for regulated crypto products keeps rising.

Boosting the UK’s Crypto Ambitions

The FCA’s proposal supports the UK government’s broader ambition to become a global hub for cryptoasset technology and innovation. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly stated his commitment to fostering a more competitive regulatory environment for digital finance in the UK.

Industry leaders have welcomed the FCA’s willingness to revisit earlier restrictions.

“This is a step in the right direction for UK crypto policy,” said one digital asset fund manager. “It gives investors more choice and shows the FCA is willing to adapt to a changing market.”

The consultation period will remain open until later this year, with a final decision expected in early 2026. If approved, crypto ETNs could return to the UK retail market soon after, opening new regulated investment pathways for everyday investors seeking exposure to digital assets.

