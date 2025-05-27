BTC $107,779.10 -1.79%
ETH $2,654.73 -1.08%
SOL $171.38 -4.13%
PEPE $0.000013 -1.58%
SHIB $0.000014 -2.31%
DOGE $0.21 -3.38%
XRP $2.26 -3.54%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.01
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Will Pi Coin Break Down Further? Bearish Flag Forms – But Smart Traders Are Watching This Pi Price Prediction

Altcoins Pi Network Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Pi Network is still waiting on listings from Binance, Coinbase, Kraken and other major exchanges.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Will Pi Coin Break Down Further? Bearish Flag Forms – But Smart Traders Are Watching This Pi Price Prediction.

Pi Coin has dropped by 4% today, with its slide to $0.746 coming as the crypto market as a whole declines 1.5% in the past 24 hours.

PI remains up by 1.5% in a week, and while it is down by a hefty 33% in a fortnight, it holds on to a 17% increase in a month.

However, its chart currently looks unpromising, with the formation of a bearish flag pattern suggesting that more falls may be on the way in the near term.

Yet given how oversold the coin has become, it may not be too far from hitting a bottom, with Pi Coin’s long-term price prediction remaining promising.

Will Pi Coin Break Down Further? Bearish Flag Forms – But Smart Traders Are Watching This Pi Price Prediction

Pi Coin has had a very tough few weeks, given that it has fallen from a two-month high of about $1.57 on May 12 to $0.746 today, which is a drop of just over 50%.

PI’s chart reflects this plunge and the resulting weakness, with its indicators nearing very oversold positions.

Pi Coin price chart.
Source: TradingView

Not only has Pi Coin fallen formed a bearish flag in the wake of its plunge from $1.57, but it has just fallen below the flag’s support level (green).

This signals the possibility of further falls in the shorter term, with PI potentially enough to sink below $0.60 in the next few weeks.

That said, its indicators also highlight how the market has oversold it recently, with its 30-period average (orange) having been below the 200-period (blue) for over a month now.

At the same time, its RSI is getting close to 30, a level from which it should bounce up.

In terms of PI’s fundamental picture, it continues to suffer from the lack of listings from Binance and other major exchanges (e.g. Coinbase, Kraken).

If such listings do not ever materialize, then the Pi Coin price could suffer an irreversible decline, since an absence of exchange support signals a lack of industry confidence in the token.

On the other hand, the Pi Network has been doing things to bolster its overall utility, including the launch of the $100 million Pi Network Ventures fund earlier this month.

This creates the reassuring impression that the Pi Coin team are playing the long game, so while its price could decline in the next one or two weeks, it should return to growth by the end of the year.

It could hit $1.50 again by the end of Q3, and $3 by the end of Q4.

Bullish New Alts with Strong Long-Term Potential

Because of the risk that PI may not secure a listing from Binance and other big exchanges, many traders may already want to turn to alternatives for big, market-beating gains.

Presale coins could be one lucrative option in this respect, given that the biggest and most popular sales can translate into big post-listing rallies.

This doesn’t happen to every presale token, but one such coin with good prospects is MIND of Pepe (MIND), which has now raised $10.6 million in its ICO.

This is an impressive figure, testifying to growing market interest in the project, which will be launching an autonomous AI agent once its sale ends.

As an AI agent, MIND of Pepe will have two main functions, which you can access by holding its native MIND token.

Firstly, it will process huge amounts of data (e.g. social and trading) to produce real-time market analysis, helping MIND holders make better investment decisions.

Secondly, it will use its insights into emerging trends to generate its own viral meme tokens, which could storm the market in the way that Fartcoin, for example, has.

And in this case, holding MIND is the way to gain early access to its self-generated coins, before they hit exchanges.

Unfortunately, the MIND of Pepe presale will end in just under 4 days, but you can still join by going to the token’s official website.

It’s available at $0.0037515, but given how popular its sale has become, it could rise well beyond this price next week.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Pi Network
PI
$0.7278
3.27 %
Pi Network
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,526,397,439,576
-1.09
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Finance News
Telegram Bond Sale Lures BlackRock, Citadel Into $1.5B High-Yield Bet – Despite CEO Probe
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-05-28 17:49:27
Blockchain News
Galxe Unveils Starboard – $5M Rewards Pool Targets Real Web3 Impact
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-05-28 17:43:11
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors