Why Is Crypto Up Today? – September 5, 2025

“While markets have largely priced in a high probability of a rate cut, the risk lies in stronger-than-expected data triggering short-term selling pressure. For crypto, shifting rate expectations remain the key driver,” say Bitunix analysts.

The crypto market is up today, and some 90 of the top 100 coins have turned green over the past 24 hours. Overall, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased by 1.3%, now standing at $3.96 trillion. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $122 billion.

Crypto Winners & Losers

At the time of writing, all the top 10 coins per market capitalization have increased over the past 24 hours, except for one. Still, all increases are rather small, below 0.5%, meaning that the prices have remained largely the same.

Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated 1.9% at the time of writing, now trading at $112,672. This is the highest increase on this specific list.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) is up 0.3%, meaning that it’s largely unchanged in a day, now trading at $4,374.

XRP (XRP) recorded the smallest rise of 0.2%, now changing hands at $2.83.

The only coin in this category to record a (minor) drop is Tron (TRX). It fell 0.4%, now standing at $0.3367.

Looking at the top 100 coins, about a dozen coins are down, and the rest are up.

MemeCore (M) is up the most, with a 41.3% increase to the price of $1.52.

Pump.fun (PUMP)follows with 9.1% to $0.00457. The rest are up below 5% each.

On the other hand, Ethena (ENA) fell the most over the last day: 6.1% to $0.6714.

Aave (AAVE) follows with a drop of 3.3% to the price of $311.

The rest are down by 2.8% and less per coin.

Meanwhile, public companies now hold 1,000,698 BTC, valued at more than $111 billion. The surge in corporate Bitcoin strategies has been led by Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which began accumulating BTC in August 2020.

Strategy holds 636,505 BTC, followed by MARA Holdings in the second place with 52,477 BTC.

BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC.

Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be



Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025

‘Today’s US Jobs Report Will Act as Catalyst for ETH Directional Breakout’

On September 5, the US will release its August nonfarm payrolls report. “Recent indicators have pointed to an economic slowdown, and investors are almost certain the Federal Reserve will cut rates” in September, Bitunix analysts say.

“However, a surprisingly strong report could undermine dovish positioning, pushing U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar higher,” they argued.

Analysts continued: “Nonfarm payrolls will be the most important data release ahead of the September Fed decision. While markets have largely priced in a high probability of a rate cut, the risk lies in stronger-than-expected data triggering short-term selling pressure. For crypto, shifting rate expectations remain the key driver.”

Moreover, ETH price has been consolidating at elevated levels, and the report will “act as the catalyst for a directional breakout.” A weaker report would favor ETH testing upper liquidity zones, the analysts said, while stronger data could send it back toward lower support.

As for Bitcoin, Dom Harz, co-founder of BOB, commented that, despite short-term price movements, BTC is now moving in step with gold, which has hit all-time highs above $3,500 per ounce. This momentum is reflected in Bitcoin DeFi, he says. The TVL of Bitcoin-secured BTCFi more than doubled from $3 billion in April to over $7 billion in September.

“Bitcoin continues to embed itself as a core component of global financial systems. The top 100 corporate and institutional holders now collectively hold $108 billion of the cryptoasset, indicative of the view of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Institutions will already be looking ahead at the next phase: putting their Bitcoin reserves to work,” Harz concluded.

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing on Friday morning, BTC trades at $112,672. The coin fell below $110,000 again earlier in the day, falling to $109,399. It has then climbed to the intraday high of $112,965.

BTC has also turned green again in the 7-day timeframe, now being up by 1.4%.

Should the coin hold above $112,600, it could climb toward $115,600 and then to $117,500. On the other hand, the supports stand at $107,407 and $105,215. As Cryptonews reported, as long as BTC is above $95,000, the supercycle structure stays intact, and the price could climb to six-figure marks.

Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,374. It dropped from $4,428 to $4,269 before climbing back up to $4,422 and the current level.

It’s up 0.3% in a week and 21% in a month. It’s outperforming BTC on the monthly front, as the latter is in the red.

Investors are now looking to see if ETH will move above $4,450 and towards $4,600. Conversely, it could fall below $4,200.

“In the near term, ETH traders should closely watch the 4,250 support and whether the 4,500 resistance is decisively breached,” Bitunix analysts say.

Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment has dropped over the past day but stayed in the neutral zone. The crypto fear and greed index fell from 44 yesterday to 41 today.

Fear is moving in again, the sentiment is turning mildly bearish, and these factors may contribute to the market’s downward trajectory.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Moreover, after only a couple of days of positive flows, the US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $227.48 million in outflows on Thursday. One ETF saw positive flows, and eight recorded outflows.

BlackRock took in $134.82 million, while Ark&21Shares and Fidelity saw outflows of $125.49 million and $117.45 million, respectively.

Source: SoSoValue

The US ETH ETFs also saw another day of outflows on Thursday, with $167.41 million.

One of the nine funds saw positive flows, but seven funds had outflows. BlackRock took in $148.8 million, while Fidelity said goodbye to $216.68 million.

Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, despite the latest ETF withdrawals, whale and institutional activity show a continual appetite for ETH. Nine large addresses bought $456.8 million worth of ETH last week. Also, newly created wallets accrued an additional 35,948 ETH, worth $164 million, within just eight hours.

Additionally, a Dogecoin ETF may come to the US market already next week, per Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

Balchunas noted that the ETF issuer REX Shares filed a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signaling the potential launch of a Dogecoin ETF under the Investment Company Act of 1940, aka the “40 Act.”

As reported, the SEC is currently reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications.

Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on below tweet combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus. Doge looks like first one to go out, but the pros also includes on there are Trump, XRP and Bonk so poss those too at some…

Quick FAQ

Why did crypto move with stocks today?

The crypto market and the stock market both increased over the past day. By the closing time on Thursday, the S&P 500 was up by 0.83% and the Nasdaq-100 increased by 0.93%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.77%. Investors are processing a slew of labor reports this week and are expecting the August jobs report, which should go out later today.

Is this rally sustainable?

The market has been seeing slight increases and drops for a while now. Overall, we’ve entered a correction phase, which may continue in the near term, with expectations of a more sustainable rally in the longer term.