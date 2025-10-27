Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 27, 2025

“If we see follow-through with clear signs of rate cuts and sustained inflows into digital assets, then we could look at a meaningful move upward heading into year-end,” says David Siemer, CEO of Wave Digital Assets.

The crypto market is up today, with the cryptocurrency market capitalization increasing by 3.3%, now standing at $3.99 trillion. 90 of the top 100 coins have appreciated over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $160 billion.

TLDR: The crypto market capitalization is up by 3.3% on Monday morning (UTC); 90 of the top 100 coins and all top 10 coins appreciated today; BTC is up by 3.4% to $115,583, and ETH rose 6.1% to $4,194; ‘Pullbacks happen, the trend is up’; The market prepares for the influx of new geopolitical and economic signals; The expectations are high that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates; ’Capital continues to flow toward Bitcoin, recognising its growing role as a resilient anchor asset’; US BTC spot ETFs saw $90.6 million in inflows on Friday, while ETH ETFs saw $93.6 million in outflows; Sharplink Gaming bought another 19,271 ETH, bringing the total to 859,400 ETH – the second-highest; Crypto market sentiment exited the fear zone and re-entered the neutral zone.



Crypto Winners & Losers

At the time of writing, all top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) increased by 3.4% since this time yesterday, currently trading at $115,583.

Bitcoin (BTC) 24h 7d 30d 1y All time

Ethereum (ETH) is up by 6.1%, the highest increase in the category, now changing hands at $4,194.

The second-highest rise in the category is 4.8% by Dogecoin (DOGE), now trading at $0.2061.

XRP recorded the smallest rise. It’s up 0.2%, meaning it’s unchanged, trading at $2.63.

Looking at the top 100 coins, 90 are up. Among these, 4 recorded double-digit rises.

Pi Network (PI) and Zcash (ZEC) are at the top of this list. They’re up 28.4% and 16.2% to $0.2661 and $350, respectively.

On the other hand, Aster (ASTER) fell the most: 9.2% to $1.07.

It’s followed by MemeCore (M), which is currently up 7.9% to the price of $2.08.

Other coins are down 1.6% and less.

The latest market increase comes amid a jump in both equities and risk appetite following a potential easing of the US-China trade tensions.

Investor attention is now focused on key policy meetings in Europe, the US, Japan, and Canada, including the expected interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, as well as the next batch of earning reports by major tech companies.

🚨 98% probability of another 25 bps rate cut at Wednesday's FOMC meeting pic.twitter.com/P9cPGoamVU — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) October 26, 2025

‘We Could See a Meaningful Move Upward’

A number of industry insiders have commented on US CPI data and its potential impact on the crypto market.

Kyle Chassé, Founder of MV Global, noted that CPI came in softer of Friday, which “takes some weight off risk assets, and crypto feels it first. In a lower-rate world, the carrying cost of Bitcoin drops, while ETFs keep acting as the steady bid pulling coins off the market.”

He said that “it won’t be a straight line: core prices running hot, import costs creeping higher, and a firm dollar can still bite. Into next week’s Fed meeting, cut odds ticked up, and the market knows it, but the Fed will want a few more soft prints and cooler jobs data before declaring victory.”

“My playbook: stay bullish on BTC into an easing cycle, but keep it nimble around headlines. Pullbacks happen; the trend is up.”

Furthermore, David Siemer, CEO of Wave Digital Assets, argued that the CPI data gives crypto markets some positive momentum after a period of volatility. Inflation is still elevated but not accelerating. This could prompt the Federal Reserve to consider rate cuts and supports a weaker dollar, he argues.

“From a digital asset perspective,” Siemer says, “that dynamic tends to boost assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum because it reduces the opportunity cost of holding risk assets. On the flip side, the market isn’t in full-throttle rally mode yet. Traders are taking incremental exposure, not betting on a straight run.”

Should there be “follow-through with clear signs of rate cuts” and constant inflows into crypto, we could see “a meaningful move upward heading into year-end.”

Moreover, Gadi Chait, Head of Investment at Xapo Bank, stated that BTC spent the last week in a holding pattern, while “investors focused on macro signals, not chasing big moves.”

“Government data was thin, so markets leaned on clues from bonds and gold: the 10-year Treasury yield eased and gold cooled off from extreme levels, but that “safe-haven” tone didn’t translate into a rush into BTC,” Chait says.

“With attention now shifting to the Fed’s upcoming rate decision, any potential easing aimed at supporting a softening labor market is unlikely to change the broader momentum: capital continues to flow toward Bitcoin, recognising its growing role as a resilient anchor asset in an increasingly complex financial landscape,” the exec concluded.

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing on Monday morning, BTC trades at $115,583. The coin has seen a gradual rise from the intraday low of $111,753 to the intraday high of $116,032.

Currently, BTC is up 3.6% in a week and 5.2% in a month, while it’s 8.5% away from its October all-time high of $126,080.

A breakout above $114,115 could lead to a rally towards the $117,000–$119,800 levels. However, if BTC falls below $111,000, the drop could result in a pullback toward $109,700 and $106,700.

Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum is currently changing hands at $4,194. Over the past day, it has appreciated from a low of $3,958 to its highest day’s point at the time of writing of $4,246.

ETH has seen a 2.3% rise in a week and 3.8% in a month, while it fell 15.6% from its August ATH of $4,946.

If the coin sees a breakout above $4,115, it could start climbing towards $4,298 and $4,550. However, if it falls below $3,920, it may revisit the $3,510 level.

Ethereum (ETH) 24h 7d 30d 1y All time

Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment has seen a notable rise over the weekend, exiting the fear zone and re-entering the neutral zone. The crypto fear and greed index increased from 32 on Friday to 42 today.

The jump suggests a mildly renewed confidence among investors and traders. That said, the sentiment is still on the lower side of the neutral zone, as the market prepares for the influx of new geopolitical and economic signals.

Source: CoinMarketCap

ETFs See Another Mixed Day

The US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $90.6 million in inflows on Friday. The total net inflow now stands at $61.98 billion.

Of the 12 ETFs, only two recorded inflows, and there were no outflows. Fidelity took in $57.92 million, and BlackRock saw $32.68 million.

Source: SoSoValue

The US ETH ETFs recorded a third day of outflows in a row on 24 October, with $93.6 million. The total net inflow now stands at $14.35 billion.

One of the nine finds saw negative flows, and one saw inflows. BlackRock released $100.99 million, while Grayscale took in $7.4 million.

Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, Sharplink Gaming has bought another 19,271 ETH worth about $80.37 million, adding it to its strategic reserve. This brings the company’s holdings to 859,400 ETH, valued at some $3.6 billion.

Overall, the total places Sharplink Gaming second among disclosed corporate treasuries, behind BitMine, which holds 3.24 million ETH, worth roughly $13.5 billion.

Quick FAQ

Why did crypto move with stocks today?

The crypto market has increased over the past day, and the stock market surged and set some new ATHs during work hours on Friday. By the closing time on 24 October, the S&P 500 was up by 0.79%, the Nasdaq-100 increased by 1.04%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.01%. The rise followed the release of September inflation data, turning out to be somewhat cooler than anticipated. This boosted expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this week.

Is this rally sustainable?

Analysts expect additional increases by the end of this year. That said, corrections are both expected and normal. Nonetheless, the available signals are not pointing to a bear market yet.