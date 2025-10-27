BTC $115,437.78 3.32%
Sharplink Gaming Adds $80M in Ethereum to Strategic Reserve After Month-Long Lull

Traders are watching seasonal patterns closely, as data shows the fourth quarter has historically been one of Ether’s weakest periods.
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Last updated: 
Sharplink

Sharplink Gaming added 19,271 Ether worth about $80.37m to its strategic reserve on Monday, ending a month of quiet accumulation and signaling renewed conviction in the asset.

The purchase lifts the company’s holdings to 859,400 Ether valued at roughly $3.6b, placing it second among disclosed corporate treasuries behind BitMine, which holds about 3.24m Ether worth $13.5b.

ACY Securities said that the fresh buy fits Sharplink’s prior accumulation pattern and looks like positioning ahead of potential Ether ETF inflows or easier macro conditions. The firm added that if the timing aligns with liquidity cycles, the move could amount to smart front running.

Ethereum Faces Headwinds From Trump Tariff Threats as Markets Turn Cautious

The build comes as Ether faces pressure from macro headlines. Investors have been weighing President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs of up to 155% on Chinese goods starting Nov. 1, a risk that has fed risk aversion across markets.

Ether was last up 7.1% on the day, but is up only 1.1% in the previous two weeks.

Even so, some funds are using weakness to add exposure. Sharplink has been one of the recent buyers, with BitMine also active, as investors prepare for a steadier backdrop later in the quarter.

Seasonal Weakness Looms as Ether Enters Historically Soft Fourth Quarter

Seasonal trends remain a watchpoint. CoinGlass data shows the fourth quarter has historically been Ether’s second weakest period on average, a pattern traders say could still influence positioning.

Sharplink’s balance sheet moves follow a capital raise earlier this month. The company secured $76.5m through a registered direct equity offering priced at $17 per share, a 12% premium to its Oct. 15 close of $15.15.

The deal, placed with an institutional investor for 4.5m common shares, was one of the few recent equity raises in the digital asset treasury space completed at both market and net asset value premium.

Sharplink Secures $400M in Deals to Strengthen Growth and Treasury Plans

In August, Sharplink entered securities purchase agreements totaling $400m with five institutional investors, bolstering its capacity to pursue treasury and growth initiatives.

Taken together, the fresh Ether allocation, recent equity financing, and earlier commitments suggest Sharplink is leaning into a strategy that blends treasury diversification with tactical market timing.

Investors will now watch whether ETF inflows or a calmer macro backdrop validate the bet.

Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
