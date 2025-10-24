BTC $111,540.81 2.00%
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 24, 2025

“Combined macro uncertainty and tightening dollar liquidity are driving a rise in short-term risk aversion, increasing volatility potential,” Bitunix analysts say.
Last updated: 
Why Is Crypto Up Today

The crypto market is up today, with the cryptocurrency market capitalization increasing by 1.7%, now standing at $3.85 trillion. 95 of the top 100 coins have appreciated over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $156 billion, somewhat lower than what we’ve been seeing over the past few days.

TLDR:
  • The crypto market capitalization is up by 1.7% on Friday morning (UTC);
  • 95 of the top 100 coins and 9 of the top 10 coins appreciated today;
  • BTC is up by 1.2% to $111,254, and ETH rose 2.3% to $3,976;
  • Investors await the US CPI index on Friday, which may suggest market direction;
  • BTC’s recent fluctuations are ‘a distraction from its long-term trajectory’;
  • ’Combined macro uncertainty and tightening dollar liquidity are driving a rise in short-term risk aversion, increasing volatility potential’;
  • US BTC spot ETFs saw $20.33 million in inflows on Thursday, while ETH ETFs saw $127.51 million in outflows;
  • ’Institutions holding BTC want to put their assets to work’;
  • Crypto market sentiment rose very slightly within the fear zone.

    At the time of writing, 9 of the top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase over the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin (BTC) increased by 1.2% since this time yesterday, currently trading at $111,254 .

    Ethereum (ETH) is up by 2.3%, now changing hands at $3,976.

    The highest rise in the category is 3.2% by Solana (SOL), now trading at $192.

    Binance Coin (BNB) is next up, having appreciated 2.7% to $1,135.

    The only red coin is Tron (TRX). It is currently down 2.8%, now standing at $0.3135.

    Looking at the top 100 coins, 80 are up. Among these, 3 recorded double-digit rises.

    ChainOpera AI (COAI) appreciated the most again: 47.3% to $20.32.

    It’s followed by Aster (ASTER) and World Liberty Financial (WLFI), which are up by 12.9% and 12.1% to $1.14 and $0.1425, respectively.

    On the other hand, Tron fell the most, followed by HTX DAO (HTX)’s 1.6% fall and Flare (FLR)’s 1.5%.

    Traders and investors are very cautious at the moment. Currently, they’re waiting for further economic and geopolitical signals on the market direction.

    Notably, many are waiting for the US consumer price index report, which is set to come out today, after being delayed from 15 October.

    Meanwhile, the US president pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the convicted founder of crypto exchange Binance, after months of Zhao’s efforts to boost the president’s family’s crypto company. Senator Elizabeth Warren warned that “the convergence of Mr Zhao’s pardon application and Binance’s financial entanglements with the President’s family presents urgent concerns regarding the integrity of our justice system.”

    ‘Increasing Volatility Potential’

    Bitunix analysts commented that liquidation heatmaps in the crypto market show a dense BTC liquidation cluster above $114,000. There is a strong buy-side support concentrated in the $105,000–$106,000 range.

    “Combined macro uncertainty and tightening dollar liquidity are driving a rise in short-term risk aversion, increasing volatility potential,” the analysts say.

    Additionally, the US Federal Reserve’s “data blackout underscores a decline in policy transparency and a distortion of market signals. When official data becomes unreliable, capital increasingly turns to real-time market pricing as the ‘only credible indicator’.”

    “This shift, paradoxically, strengthens crypto markets’ relative advantage in liquidity-based price discovery. Over the long term, data sovereignty and informational transparency are poised to become the new frontiers in monetary trust,” the analysts say.

    Moreover, Dom Harz, Co-Founder of BOB, argued that Bitcoin’s recent fluctuations are “merely a distraction from its long-term trajectory.”

    The price has been moving around $109,000, and net Bitcoin ETF inflows rose past $470 million, which highlights “strong institutional confidence in the digital asset.” At the moment, “we are witnessing Bitcoin transition from a fringe asset to one that is rooted in the global financial system, and technical progress within Bitcoin DeFi is moving in step,” Harz says.

    Moreover, “as mainstream adoption accelerates Bitcoin’s integration as a core component of the global financial system, institutions holding BTC want to put their assets to work, and that’s where Bitcoin DeFi comes in,” he adds. “The foundations being built today, including hybrid chains like BOB, are transforming Bitcoin from a static asset into a programmable financial infrastructure, fit for institutions.”

    Levels & Events to Watch Next

    At the time of writing on Friday morning, BTC trades at $111,254. Earlier in the day, BTC climbed from the intraday low of $108,872 to $111,295. However, it then dropped back to the $109,000 level. Nonetheless, it has subsequently increased to the day’s high of $111,481.

    It has turned green in the 7-day period, now being up by 4.1%.

    If BTC breaks above $111,750, it could move toward $115,900 and $120,000. This would result in a confirmed renewed bullish momentum. However, if it closes below $107,350, the coin could drop further to $104,500 and $101,100.

    Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

    Ethereum is currently changing hands at $3,976. Similar to BTC, ETH climbed from the low of $3,816 to $3.926. The price dropped to $3,825 before jumping to the intraday high of $3,987.

    ETH is now 4% up in the 7-day period, returning to green in this timeframe.

    The coin has a chance to reclaim the $4,000 level, which would boost its trajectory towards $4,150. This bullish momentum could propel it further towards $4,300. On the other hand, if ETH falls below $3,700, it may proceed back to $3,500 and $3,350.

    Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment has risen slightly within the fear zone. The crypto fear and greed index increased from 28 to 32 today.

    This is another factor that highlights rising apprehension among market participants. The current level may result in panic selling. As noted in previous articles, hodlers may utilize the opportunity of crashing prices to accumulate more coins.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    ETFs See a Mixed Day

    Following a day of outflows, the US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $20.33 million in inflows on Thursday. The total net inflow now stands at $61.89 billion.

    Of the 12 ETFs, four recorded inflows, and two saw outflows. At the top of the green list is BlackRock with $107.78 million, followed by Bitwise’s $17.41 million. The highest outflow is Grayscale’s $60.49 million, closely followed by Ark&21Shares’ $55.02 million.

    Source: SoSoValue

    However, the US ETH ETFs saw a second day of outflows in a row on 23 October, with $127.51 million. The total net inflow now stands at $14.45 billion.

    Six of the nine finds saw negative flows, while there were no inflows. Fidelity let go of $77.04 million, and BlackRock released $23.35 million.

    Source: SoSoValue

    Meanwhile, Fidelity has added Solana trading to its suite of crypto products to give access to both institutional and retail investors.

    Speaking of Solana, Solmate Infrastructure, a Cathie Wood-backed Solana-focused digital asset treasury, saw its shares jump by nearly 50% on Wednesday. This came after it announced plans for a major mergers and acquisitions strategy and confirmed additional SOL purchases at discounted market prices.

    Quick FAQ

    1. Why did crypto move with stocks today?

    The crypto market has increased over the past day, and the stock market saw a rise during work hours on Thursday. By the closing time on 23 October, the S&P 500 was up by 0.58%, the Nasdaq-100 increased by 0.88%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.31%. The investors were absorbing the latest batch of earnings reports coming from the US, as well as the US-China news that Washington may curb software exports to China and that the two presidents may meet.

    1. Is this rally sustainable?

    The current increases are minor and in danger of shifting back to red. The rally may not be situated firmly as the basis for a significant leg up – at least not yet. But analysts do expect it to happen in the near term.

