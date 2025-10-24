BTC $111,071.94 1.08%
ETH $3,963.47 2.27%
SOL $193.56 3.83%
PEPE $0.0000070 3.84%
SHIB $0.000010 2.16%
DOGE $0.19 2.09%
XRP $2.43 1.03%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Fidelity Rolls Out Solana Trading Access for US-Based Investors

Fidelity Solana
Fidelity described Solana as a high-speed blockchain capable of processing around 60,000 transactions per minute, far surpassing Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Fidelity

Fidelity has added Solana (SOL) trading to its suite of crypto products, giving both institutional and retail investors access to the fast-growing blockchain asset.

The expansion spans Fidelity Crypto, Fidelity Crypto for IRAs, Fidelity Crypto for Wealth Managers and Fidelity Digital Assets, which caters to institutional clients.

The move signals the continued mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies within traditional finance. It also comes as Solana cements its position as one of the most traded digital assets globally, supported by its growing developer base and expanding institutional footprint.

Nick Ducoff, head of institutional growth at the Solana Foundation, confirmed the rollout on X, sharing screenshots that showed Solana listed as a tradable asset on Fidelity’s platform.

Fidelity Highlights Solana’s Cost Efficiency And Scalability

Fidelity published an explainer on Solana on Thursday, describing it as a blockchain that processes about 60,000 transactions per minute on average, compared with roughly 250 for Bitcoin and 800 for Ethereum.

The company noted that Solana’s transaction fees are typically just fractions of a cent, while Bitcoin and Ethereum often cost at least 50 cents per transaction.

Solana, like Ethereum, allows third-party developers to build decentralized applications and smart contracts on its network. Its speed and low costs have made it popular for payments, trading, and new blockchain-based projects.

Frequent Network Outages Raise Questions About Solana’s Long-Term Stability

However, Solana’s rise has not been without setbacks. The network has faced reliability challenges in the past, with several major outages that raised concerns about its stability.

The most recent incident occurred in Feb. 2024, when the blockchain went offline for five hours.

The outage was its first in over a year, signaling some improvement in network performance, though critics still question whether Solana can maintain consistent uptime under heavy demand.

Earlier this year, in March 2025, congestion issues resurfaced when a memecoin frenzy briefly crippled the network. The surge in activity made Solana nearly unusable for several hours, prompting renewed scrutiny of its scalability claims.

Institutional Access Expands as Solana ETFs Gain Traction Across Major Markets

Despite these hurdles, Solana’s market momentum continues to grow. The 21Shares Solana Spot ETF in the US recently received approval following the SEC’s clearance of its Form 8-A filing, enabling it to trade on a major American exchange.

The product gives investors direct exposure to Solana’s spot price, a milestone that could further boost institutional participation.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s securities regulator also approved its first Solana spot ETF this week. The move makes Solana the third cryptocurrency, after Bitcoin and Ethereum, to gain such approval in the city and strengthens Hong Kong’s bid to become a leading hub for regulated digital assets.

Fidelity’s addition of Solana rounds out a significant month for the blockchain, which has seen growing adoption from both Wall Street and global regulators.

The listing offers investors a new entry point into one of the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystems, signaling that digital assets are becoming a permanent fixture in the financial mainstream.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 22, 2025
2025-10-22 14:57:35
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,949,652,821,202
4.08
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 22, 2025
2025-10-22 14:57:35
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Sen. Warren Slams Trump’s CZ Pardon Decision, While Supporters Rally Behind Binance Founder
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-24 02:16:19
Blockchain News
Odds Of CZ Returning To Binance In 2025 See Rise On Polymarket Following Trump Pardon
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-10-23 22:26:00
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors