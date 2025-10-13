Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 13, 2025

The crypto market is up today following the weekend’s correction, with the cryptocurrency market capitalization rising by 4.4%, going back to $4 trillion. 97 of the top 100 coins have appreciated over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $270 billion.

TLDR: The crypto market capitalization is up by 4.4% on Monday morning (UTC); 97 of the top 100 coins are up, as are all the top 10 coins; BTC rose 2.9% to $115,097, and ETH is up 8.7% to $4,152; The weekend drop ‘cleaned out the excessive leverage and reset the risk in the market’; ’Now that the dust has settled, many blue-chip tokens have seen a strong rebound’; ’The arrival of spot crypto ETFs and institutional interest has lulled investors into a false sense of security’; US BTC and ETH spot ETFs saw outflows on Friday: $4.5 million and $174.83 million, respectively; MARA Holdings purchased an additional 400 BTC on Monday; Crypto market sentiment had dropped into the negative zone, before climbing to the verge of the neutral zone.



Crypto Winners & Losers

At the time of writing, all top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated 2.9%, currently trading at $115,097. It’s the second-lowest rise of the category.

Ethereum (ETH) is up by 8.7%, now changing hands at $4,152. This is the third-highest increase in the category.

The highest one is Binance Coin (BNB)’s 14.9% to $1,318. It’s followed by 10% by Dogecoin (DOGE), now trading at $0.2087.

The lowest increase is Tron (TRX)’s 2.2% to $0.3227.

When it comes to the top 100 coins, 97 have seen an increase, the highest of which is 51.1% by ChainOpera AI (COAI), followed by Bittensor (TAO)’s 32.1% to $402. A dozen more coins have recorded price increases.

On the other hand, MemeCore (M) fell the most: 7.7% to $2.05.

‘Now That the Dust Has Settled, Many Blue-Chip Tokens Have Seen a Strong Rebound’

Nick Forster, Founder at onchain options platform Derive.xyz, commented that we saw “an unprecedented market meltdown” on Friday, as well as $19 billion in liquidations across the industry.

“The crash was triggered by renewed fears of a U.S.-China trade war, after Donald Trump threatened an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports,” Forster says. “This came on the heels of China announcing new restrictions on rare earth element exports, escalating tensions between the two economies.”

Moreover, “with order books thinned out, forced liquidations and panic selling had an outsized impact on price, fueling a self-reinforcing cascade of liquidations and accelerating the flash crash.”

Nic Puckrin, crypto analyst and co-founder of The Coin Bureau, said that “the bloodbath we saw in markets over the weekend is a brutal reminder that, as the crypto market grows and matures, the risks are amplified.”

“The arrival of spot crypto ETFs and institutional interest has lulled investors into a false sense of security, but it remains the only market that trades after hours. In this environment, thin liquidity, overleverage, and the involvement of big players make for a toxic cocktail.”

Ironically, Puckrin says, “now that the dust has settled, many blue-chip tokens have seen a strong rebound – including Ethereum, which is looking particularly strong back above $4,000. As such, many spot investors find themselves in a similar position to where they were before the flash crash. This is certainly an argument against excessive leverage in a market with fluctuating liquidity in such an uncertain geopolitical climate.”

“The good news is that this has cleaned out the excessive leverage and reset the risk in the market, for now. However, Bitcoin now faces another uphill battle to break past key resistance levels that will allow it to reach a meaningful new all-time high this year,” he concluded.

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing on Monday morning, BTC trades at $115,097. On 10 October, the coin dropped from $121,561 to $109,883 on 12 October. Since then, it has recovered to the current price.

Over the past 24 hours, the coin moved between the low of $111,247 and the high of $115,792. Over the past week, its intraday low was $109,883, and the intraday high was $126,080.

If BTC moves above $117,000, a short-term rally toward $124,000 could follow, and then toward $126,000 to retest previous highs. However, a drop below $108,000 may lead to $103,000 and below $100,000 towards $98,200.

Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,152. The price fell from $4,350 on Friday to $3,683 the following day.

In the past day, ETH moved between $3,802 and $4,196, as well as between $3,686 and $4,747 in a week.

A breakout above $4,055 could open doors for a move toward $4,200 and $4,330. However, a drop below $3,720 may lead to the $3,512 zone.

Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment had dropped over the weekend before rising slightly today. The crypto fear and greed index fell into the fear zone over the weekend, hitting 31, before rising to 40 today, on the verge of the neutral zone.

Investors are growing increasingly cautious, waiting to see where the market will go next.

Source: CoinMarketCap

ETFs Turn Red

The US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $4.5 million in outflows on Friday, following significant inflows and breaking the green streak.

Of the 12 ETFs, one saw inflows, and five saw outflows. BlackRock took in $74.21 million, while Bitwise let go of $37.45 million.

Source: SoSoValue

Moreover, the US ETH ETFs recorded $174.83 million in outflows on 10 October.

Five of the nine finds saw negative flows, and none saw positive flows. BlackRock let go of the highest amount: $80.19 million. It’s followed by Grayscale’s $30.57 million.

Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, major Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings has purchased an additional 400 BTC on Monday, worth $46.31 million. The company holds a total of 53,250 BTC, worth $6.12 billion.

Quick FAQ

Why did crypto move against stocks today?

The crypto market has increased over the past day, and the stock market pulled further back on Friday after the latest all-time highs. By the closing time on 10 October, the S&P 500 was down by 2.71%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 3.49%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.9%. The markets fell on Friday as the US-China trade tensions resumed.

Is this rally sustainable?

The market has been recovering following the plunge it had seen on Friday. Investors are likely to await further economic and geopolitical signals that could point the direction the market will take short term.