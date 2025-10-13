Bitcoin Mining Firm MARA Holdings Adds 400 Bitcoin Worth $46.31M: On-Chain Data

MARA Holdings, a leading Bitcoin mining company, has purchased an additional 400 BTC on Monday, worth $46.31 million.

Per Arkham data, the second-largest corporate Bitcoin holder bought 400 BTC through digital asset trading platform FalconX, LookOnChain reported. With the recent purchase, the company holds a total of 53,250 BTC, worth $6.12 billion.

MARA recently beat Wall Street expectations, delivering $238 million in second-quarter revenue, up 64% year-over-year.

MARA’s Bitcoin Strategy is Both Aggressive and Innovative

MARA, formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, has been highly active in expanding its Bitcoin reserve throughout late 2024 and early 2025.

MARA’s Bitcoin holdings reached 49,951 BTC by the end of June, a 170% increase year-over-year, valued at $5.3 billion. “We are more than a bitcoin treasury company,” MARA said in its July Q2 2025 report.

Besides, the firm has been expanding its focus beyond mining. It recently announced partnerships with Google-backed TAE Power Solutions and LG-backed PADO AI to co-develop energy-efficient platforms tailored for AI and next-gen data centers.

According to CEO Fred Thiel, the company aims to scale to 75 EH/s by the end of 2025.

“Our vertically integrated mining operations, large BTC treasury, budding international energy partnerships, and early AI infrastructure investments each contribute distinct and measurable value,” Thiel said in July.

MARA Buys BTC Despite Stock Decline

The leading BTC miner saw its stock price decline by 9.33% on October 10 and later recovered slightly by 2.66%. The company’s stocks are currently trading at $19.13, according to Yahoo Finance.

The downturn is primarily attributed to mixed options sentiment, which overshadowed the company’s strategic initiatives and operational successes.