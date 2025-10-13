BTC $115,503.81 3.33%
ETH $4,185.16 8.83%
SOL $198.40 8.43%
PEPE $0.0000076 12.20%
SHIB $0.000010 7.41%
DOGE $0.21 11.01%
XRP $2.62 9.24%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Mining Firm MARA Holdings Adds 400 Bitcoin Worth $46.31M: On-Chain Data

Bitcoin Treasury MARA
MARA’s Bitcoin holdings reached 49,951 BTC by the end of June, a 170% increase year-over-year, valued at $5.3 billion.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
MARA Holdings BTC Buy

MARA Holdings, a leading Bitcoin mining company, has purchased an additional 400 BTC on Monday, worth $46.31 million.

Per Arkham data, the second-largest corporate Bitcoin holder bought 400 BTC through digital asset trading platform FalconX, LookOnChain reported. With the recent purchase, the company holds a total of 53,250 BTC, worth $6.12 billion.

MARA recently beat Wall Street expectations, delivering $238 million in second-quarter revenue, up 64% year-over-year.

MARA’s Bitcoin Strategy is Both Aggressive and Innovative

MARA, formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, has been highly active in expanding its Bitcoin reserve throughout late 2024 and early 2025.

MARA’s Bitcoin holdings reached 49,951 BTC by the end of June, a 170% increase year-over-year, valued at $5.3 billion. “We are more than a bitcoin treasury company,” MARA said in its July Q2 2025 report.

Besides, the firm has been expanding its focus beyond mining. It recently announced partnerships with Google-backed TAE Power Solutions and LG-backed PADO AI to co-develop energy-efficient platforms tailored for AI and next-gen data centers.

According to CEO Fred Thiel, the company aims to scale to 75 EH/s by the end of 2025.

“Our vertically integrated mining operations, large BTC treasury, budding international energy partnerships, and early AI infrastructure investments each contribute distinct and measurable value,” Thiel said in July.

MARA Buys BTC Despite Stock Decline

The leading BTC miner saw its stock price decline by 9.33% on October 10 and later recovered slightly by 2.66%. The company’s stocks are currently trading at $19.13, according to Yahoo Finance.

The downturn is primarily attributed to mixed options sentiment, which overshadowed the company’s strategic initiatives and operational successes.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction:  What Onchain Signals Suggest for BTC Price Direction – Up or Down?
2025-10-12 14:02:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shocking Hidden Data Shows SHIB Might Be Stronger Than It Looks – Should You Get In Now?
2025-10-10 22:11:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Sui
2025-10-10 23:16:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$115,504
3.33 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,126,547,057,913
-8.01
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction:  What Onchain Signals Suggest for BTC Price Direction – Up or Down?
2025-10-12 14:02:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shocking Hidden Data Shows SHIB Might Be Stronger Than It Looks – Should You Get In Now?
2025-10-10 22:11:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Sui
2025-10-10 23:16:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Features
Kostya Kudo: What We Know About Crypto Trader’s Suicide
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-10-13 07:26:47
Blockchain News
WazirX Wins Court Nod in Singapore for Debt Restructuring Scheme, CEO Says
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-13 07:26:41
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors