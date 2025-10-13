[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 13, 2025 – Crypto Market Recovers After Trump’s Tariff Threat Sparks Historic Sell-Off; Bitcoin Reclaims $115K
Crypto markets staged a sharp rebound after easing U.S.-China tensions and renewed investor optimism. Major sectors posted 24-hour gains between 6% and 20%, led by Layer2 tokens up 19.4%. Mantle (MNT) jumped 38%, while Celestia (TIA) and Zora (ZORA) rose over 15% and 25%, respectively. Bitcoin climbed 4.85% to surpass $115,000, and Ethereum rallied 11.6% above $4,100. AI, CeFi, and DeFi sectors also saw double-digit gains. The rebound follows what analysts called a “historic crash” triggered by Trump’s 100% tariff threat on China, which sparked massive liquidations and one of Ethereum’s deepest funding rate drops in years. Polymarket currently gives a 10% probability that Trump’s proposed 100% tariffs on China will take effect on November 1.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
