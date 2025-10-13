BTC $114,789.64 2.64%
ETH $4,139.23 8.38%
SOL $195.63 7.81%
PEPE $0.0000075 11.78%
SHIB $0.000010 6.39%
DOGE $0.20 10.52%
XRP $2.57 7.76%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 13, 2025 – Crypto Market Recovers After Trump’s Tariff Threat Sparks Historic Sell-Off; Bitcoin Reclaims $115K

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 13. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 13, 2025

Crypto markets staged a sharp rebound after easing U.S.-China tensions and renewed investor optimism. Major sectors posted 24-hour gains between 6% and 20%, led by Layer2 tokens up 19.4%. Mantle (MNT) jumped 38%, while Celestia (TIA) and Zora (ZORA) rose over 15% and 25%, respectively. Bitcoin climbed 4.85% to surpass $115,000, and Ethereum rallied 11.6% above $4,100. AI, CeFi, and DeFi sectors also saw double-digit gains. The rebound follows what analysts called a “historic crash” triggered by Trump’s 100% tariff threat on China, which sparked massive liquidations and one of Ethereum’s deepest funding rate drops in years. Polymarket currently gives a 10% probability that Trump’s proposed 100% tariffs on China will take effect on November 1.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Blockchain News
Crypto Market Stabilizes After Trump’s Efforts to Defuse US–China Trade Rift
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-13 04:52:07
Exclusives
APAC Crypto Surge: Insights from Chainalysis’ Chengyi Ong on Adoption, Regulations, and Innovations
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-13 04:32:29
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
