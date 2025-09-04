Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

“Market participants are cautiously strengthening their positions in ETH by selling BTC,” says Sergei Gorev, Head of Risk at YouHodler.

The crypto market is down today, and the majority of the top 100 coins have turned red over the past 24 hours. Overall, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 0.2%, now standing at $3.91 trillion. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $124 billion.

Crypto Winners & Losers

At the time of writing, four of the top 10 coins per market capitalization have increased over the past 24 hours, and four are down (not taking stablecoins into account).

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.3% at the time of writing, now trading at $110,467. This is the smallest drop on this list.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) is up 1.5%, now changing hands at $4,369. This is the highest increase in this category.

The second-biggest rise in the category is Tron (TRX)’s 0.4%, now standing at $0.3382.

Solana (SOL)’s 0.9% is the highest drop among the ten coins. It’s now trading at $206.

As for the top 100 coins, MemeCore (M) is up the most, with a 26.8% increase to the price of $1.08.

Pump.fun (PUMP) follows with 13% to $0.004231. The rest are up below 9% each.

On the other hand, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) continues dropping and stays at the top of the red list. It’s now down an additional 19.6% to $0.181. It’s also the only coin with a double-digit drop.

POL (POL) is next, as it fell 4% to the price of $0.2732.

Meanwhile, Treasury, Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury company on a primary stock exchange, backed by the Winklevoss twins, has raised $147 million. “It is time to start Europe’s Digital Golden Age,” founder and CEO Khing Oei wrote..

Big news: Treasury launches with the ambition to become Europe’s largest Bitcoin treasury company.

Backed by @winklevosscap & @nakamoto

Treasury has:

⚡ Raised €126M ($147M)

⚡ Accumulated 1,000+ BTC

⚡ Plans reverse listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker: $TRSR)

We’re… pic.twitter.com/DII3txuBuI — Treasury (@Treasury_BTC) September 3, 2025

‘The Future Isn’t a Bitcoin vs Ethereum Binary’

Alexei Zamyatin, co-founder of BOB, commented that August saw $4.37 billion in institutional flows. Institutions already hold over 7% of the total BTV supply, which is more than $164 billion in total.

“The first phase of adoption was about onboarding institutions into digital assets. The next phase will mirror institutional TradFi: putting those assets to work through yield-generating DeFi applications,” Zamyatin said.

He continues: “Ethereum has long been the spiritual home of DeFi, with proven apps and a thriving developer base. But as institutions deploy capital into protocols, they won’t just look for innovation, they’ll demand security. And the largest security budget in crypto doesn’t belong to Ethereum, it belongs to Bitcoin. The future isn’t a Bitcoin vs Ethereum binary. It lies at their intersection: ETH liquidity plus BTC security unlocking the next wave of institutional DeFi.”

Moreover, Sergei Gorev, Head of Risk at YouHodler, the season of profit redistribution among crypto holders continues on crypto platforms.

In the last few weeks, there have been significant inflows into second-tier coins, as well as local outflows of liquidity from BTC. “Market participants are cautiously strengthening their positions in ETH by selling BTC. There is also a noticeable increase in the positive dynamics in capital flows to SOL.”

That said, with the beginning of the autumn business season, the price of BTC may straighten again, Gorev said.

“In our opinion, the strengthening of the position of second-tier coins is quite long-term,” Gorev argued. “Firstly, this is due to the market redistribution of profits of early investors in BTC, and secondly, in the future, the creation of crypto reserves may occur in the most liquid crypto projects, which can attract a wide range of corporate investors willing to invest billions of dollars. We think the next interesting market ideas could be SOL and XRP.”

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing on Thursday morning, BTC trades at $110,467. The coin initially surged to $112,502, but has failed to hold that level.

It has then plunged again to the current level, which is the day’s lowest point.

BTC is down 2.1% in a week and 3.5% in a month. It’s still green within a year, with an increase of 95.8%.

Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,369. It saw an increase from the intraday low of $4,305 to the intraday high of $4,486.

It has since decreased to the current level, but it’s still green over the 24 hours.

While it’s down 4% in a week, it’s up 19% in a month and 85% in a year.

Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment has continued increasing within the neutral zone. The crypto fear and greed index climbed from 42 yesterday to 44 today.

Investors are highly cautious and are awaiting further signals to see which direction the market will turn.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded another day of inflows of $301.32 million – similar level to the day prior. Four ETFs saw positive flows, and one recorded outflows.

BlackRock leads the list with $289.84 million, followed by Grayscale’s $28.83 million. On the other hand, Ark&21Shares saw outflows of $27.9 million.

On the other hand, the US ETH ETFs saw another day of outflows on Wednesday, with $38.24 million.

Three of the nine funds saw positive flows, but one fund’s outflows erased those gains. The highest inflow is Fidelity’s $65.78 million, and the one outflow is Grayscale’s $151.39 million.

Meanwhile, U.S. Bancorp, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the US, relaunched its institutional Bitcoin custody service after three years, following regulatory clarity and rising demand from investors. The service will initially cover BTC for registered investment funds and spot Bitcoin ETF providers, with plans to expand if conditions allow.

Moreover, the largest Ethereum corporate holder, Bitmine, acquired an additional 80,325 ETH on Thursday, valued at $358 million from Galaxy Digital and FalconX, as part of its Ethereum Strategy. Bitmine now holds a total of 1,947,299 ETH, valued at $8.69 billion.

Bitmine (BMNR) 在过去 1 小时里从 Galaxy Digital 和 FalconX 两家机构业务平台收到了 80,325 枚 ETH ($3.58 亿)。



这应该是他们在本周所购买的 ETH，再加上他们截至 8/31 时所持有的 1,866,974 枚 ETH，他们现在应该是有 1,947,299 枚 ETH ($86.9 亿) 了。



本文由 #Bitget｜@Bitget_zh 赞助 https://t.co/yXOy23Idg3 pic.twitter.com/ha2VqgeEj4 — 余烬 (@EmberCN) September 4, 2025

Quick FAQ

Why did crypto move against stocks today?

The crypto market decreased over the past day, while the stocks went up. By the closing time on Wednesday, the S&P 500 was up by 0.51% and the Nasdaq-100 increased by 0.79%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.054%. Investors are digesting a slew of reports this week and are preparing for the August jobs report, set to be released this Friday.

Is this dip sustainable?

The market is likely to continue with minor drops and increases in the near term. In the mid-term, analysts expect further increases.