Treasury, the Winklevoss-backed firm debuting as Europe’s first listed Bitcoin treasury company, has raised $147 million to anchor its launch on Euronext Amsterdam. The move comes as the twins also push forward with Gemini’s planned $2.2 billion U.S. IPO.

Treasury, Europe’s first-ever Bitcoin treasury company on a primary stock exchange that the Winklevoss twins back, has raised $147 million, founder and CEO Khing Oei announced Wednesday.

According to Oei’s September 3 X post, Treasury officially holds nearly $150 million and 1,000 BTC.

“It is time to start Europe’s Digital Golden Age,” Oei wrote, adding that the crypto organization has backing from fellow Bitcoin treasury company Nakamoto.

Following the announcement, Tyler Winklevoss took to X to celebrate the novel digital asset company.

“Amsterdam is the birthplace of the joint stock company and the stock market, two of the world’s greatest financial innovations,” Winklevoss said. “Treasury is continuing this tradition by bringing bitcoin, the greatest financial innovation of this century, to investors in Europe via the Euronext Amsterdam.”

News of Treasury’s launch comes just one day after it was revealed that the Winklevoss twins’ company Gemini is seeking a $2.2 billion valuation for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

According to Gemini’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, the company is set to sell 16.67 million shares of its Class A common stock at an expected price of $17 to $19 per share.

The company, launched under the name Gemini Space Station, Inc., is slated to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GEMI.”

Both Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss are known for their longstanding allegiance to Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Just last month, the duo donated $21 million worth of Bitcoin to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC in a bid to help bring about what they call “America’s Golden Age.”

In the past, the twins have given $5 million to the crypto-focused super PAC Fairshake and $2 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign.